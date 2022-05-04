ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Carnegie Science Center announces 'Guitar: The Instrument That Rocked the World'

By From Staff Reports
Beaver County Times
 3 days ago
PITTSBURGH − Learn the science of sound and music at a guitar exhibit premiering May 20 at the Carnegie Science Center.

Running through Oct. 30, "Guitar: The Instrument That Rocked The World" emphasizes STEAM-based elements, with nearly 100 rare, antique and unique guitars and a dozen hands-on interactives.

Visitors will get to strum The Guinness Book of World Records’ certified largest, playable electric guitar.

“We are truly honored to showcase the history and science behind the instrument that has made a huge impact in our society,” Jason Brown, Henry Buhl, Jr., director of Carnegie Science Center, said in a press release. From lutes and ouds to modern, high-tech and experimental instruments, visitors will learn about the cultural and physical history and popularity of the guitar.

“The guitar is the most enduring icon in American history,” HP Newquist, founder and executive director of The National Guitar Museum, said. “It has been around longer than baseball, basketball, soft drinks and sports cars.” The traveling exhibition of The National Guitar Museum is included with the North Side, Pittsburgh center's general admission.

This is the final tour of "Guitar: The Instrument That Rocked the World."To learn more or purchase tickets, visit CarnegieScienceCenter.org

Scott Tady is entertainment editor at The Times, and easy to reach at stady@gannett.com

