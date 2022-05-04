Turkey hunting: A safety tip for gobbler season

Gobbler season.

Just the tom and us at sunrise.

Starts May 1 in New York state, and runs through the month. (Though the two-day youth season ran two days first, April 23 and 24.)

But in reality, there is a very good chance that there is another turkey hunter in that same stretch of woods at first-light too.

When that old bird sounds off, more than one pair of ears is likely tuned to that awakening sound.

Chances are great that another camouflaged gobbler seeker is listening, maybe from the other side of the hill or woodlot, drawn by that tom's raucous gobble.

Gobbles carry a long way in the early part of the season before leaf-out.

And they can call other hunters in from afar.

When one "gets going," that is gobbling and gobbling, you can bet your facemask, another hunter is excited too.

So when we hear another turkey caller hit his or her call ... what should we do?

Is it ethical to move in on someone else and try to call the bird away?

Is that part of the sport?

Or should we bail out, go off over the ridge into the next stretch of woods and try to get another one going?

One caution: it is easy to get fooled into thinking that every time we hear a hen call and a gobbler answer, that it's another hunter.

Occasionally, what sounds like another hunter is actually a real hen, yelping to a tom. Some real hens have bad calls. As they say, a real hen turkey couldn't win a Turkey Calling Championship. They don't sound real enough, ironic as that may be.

So, when we hear a call, a wise move is to access the situation first until, 100% sure that indeed, it’s a real hen.

Setting up and working a bird that someone else is set up on and calling to, and then moving in, is a recipe for a dangerous confrontation.

Our nature may make us nervous when we perceive that someone else is moving in on "our bird."

This anxiety, feeding into our adrenaline-charged competitive natures plus guns is a dangerous emotional soup.

I've been shot at while calling a tom.

A pair of rookie turkey hunters, a father and his son, tried to bushwhack a tom I was calling.

Luckily, the novice hunters started blasting away at about 75 yards out.

After their shooting stopped, and I stopped yelling, "Stop shooting!" we were all scared. They apologized profusely, admitting they had not seen me and thought my calls were the turkey.

A few years ago I was calling to a tom down in a steep hollow on State land, with two buddies. The bird was with hens and would only sporadically answer.

All of a sudden, from behind us, the sound of crashing brush and breaking branches broke our attention away from the turkeys down in front.

I thought someone's heifers had gotten out.

Three camo-ed turkey hunters on almost a run, or at least a forced march, broke through the thick brush behind us and stopped when they saw us sitting there.

One said, "Boy you guy's sound good. We thought it was a flock of hens."

"What the bleep are you guys doing?" I yelled.

They left quickly with a "Sorry..." muffled and embarrassed without another word.

First of all, never, ever, ever, come in on another turkey caller. It is a good way for an accident to happen.

But why were those hunters coming into hen calls? Just because there are "hens" (actually me) calling does not necessarily mean that there are gobblers there.

The sport of gobbler hunting is to call them in, not stalk or bushwhack the bird.

Part of the experience of hunting is the desire to discover that space where we can do our own thing, one-on-one with nature.

Leaving a gobbling tom to another hunter who has obviously been working him first, is not only the ethical and right thing to do, it is the safe thing too.

Oak Duke writes a weekly column appearing on the Outdoors page.