Temps to rise into the low-70s in some spots; sunny and warm Thursday ahead

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

Temperatures are expected to warm up as the week progresses across New Jersey.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist James Gregorio says today will see temperatures in the high-60s, and low-70s in some spots. Skies will be mainly cloudy.

Overnight temperatures will dip into the low-50s.

MORE: News 12 New Jersey Weather Center

Thursday will see temperatures warm into the low-70s. It will be the best day of the week. Mostly sunny skies are expected, with some clouds. Overnight temperatures will drop into the low-50s.

Friday is expected to be the best day for organized rain and gloomy conditions. Temperatures are expected to be in the low-60s, with overnight temperatures in the low-50s.

There is a good chance New Jersey will see cloudy skies with on and off rain showers Saturday.  Temperatures are expected to be in the mid-50s, with overnight temperatures in the 50s.

Mother's Day looks to be the better day of the weekend, with partly sunny skies and temperatures in the low-60s.

