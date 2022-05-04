Temps to rise into the low-70s in some spots; sunny and warm Thursday ahead

Temperatures are expected to warm up as the week progresses across New Jersey.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist James Gregorio says today will see temperatures in the high-60s, and low-70s in some spots. Skies will be mainly cloudy.

Overnight temperatures will dip into the low-50s.

Thursday will see temperatures warm into the low-70s. It will be the best day of the week. Mostly sunny skies are expected, with some clouds. Overnight temperatures will drop into the low-50s.

Friday is expected to be the best day for organized rain and gloomy conditions. Temperatures are expected to be in the low-60s, with overnight temperatures in the low-50s.

There is a good chance New Jersey will see cloudy skies with on and off rain showers Saturday. Temperatures are expected to be in the mid-50s, with overnight temperatures in the 50s.

Mother's Day looks to be the better day of the weekend, with partly sunny skies and temperatures in the low-60s.