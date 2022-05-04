What's Happening — May 4, 2022

Guests enjoy cocktails, food and music in the Pendulum Lounge, which held a soft opening Wednesday, March 4, 2021 at Midland Center for the Arts. (Katy Kildee/kkildee@mdn.net) ((Katy Kildee/kkildee@mdn.net))

Editor’s note: If you have an event you would like to have included, please email the information to Reporter Victoria Ritter, vritter@mdn.net.

Thursday, May 5

Saginaw Bay Watershed Celebration is set for 4-7 p.m. at Chippewa Nature Center. Explore watershed games, activities and information presented by Little Forks Conservancy, Central Michigan University, Midland County Conservation District, Central Michigan Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area, and Chippewa Nature Center. Local middle school students will share the results of their work from the H2OQ program. This event is free. www.chippewanaturecenter.org

The Pendulum Lounge is open 4:30-8 p.m. at Midland Center for the Arts. Accoustic Cocktail will be providing live music. Guests can enjoy craft cocktails, small plates and hearty offerings. Tickets are not required to attend the Pendulum Lounge, seating is available on a first-come first-served basis.

Creative Canvas: Flock of Flamingos is set for 6-8pm at Creative 360. Follow the step-by-step demonstration and learn how to create a foreground and background, mix colors, and use brush strokes to make impressionistic shapes as you paint 12x16 canvas. All ages are welcome. Pre-registration is required. Cost is $30. For more information, visit becreative360.org/

The SpongeBob Musical is set for 7:30 p.m. at Midland Center for the Arts' Little Theatre. Be among the first audiences outside of Broadway to see this hilarious musical spectacle! The stakes are higher than ever in this brand new dynamic musical, as SpongeBob and all of Bikini Bottom face the total annihilation of their undersea world. Showtimes continue through May 13. Tickets are available online at midlandcenter.org or by calling the Ticket Office at 989-631-8250.

Friday, May 6

The AAUW Book Sale is set for 9 a.m.-8 p.m. at Midland Mall. Books are sorted into categories including suspense, romance, westerns, fiction, nonfiction, cookbooks, collectibles and children’s books. Proceeds fund college scholarships and other educational activities. The book sale will continue 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, April 7 and 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Sunday.

Open Studio is set for 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Creative 360. A set time and dedicated place to create in the beauty of Creative 360’s gallery. Work independently, meet a group, find new friends or pop in ear buds and focus on your vision. Anything goes as long as you leave no trace when you leave (Don’t forget floor and table protection as needed). You are welcome to bring coffee, chai or a snack along with your art supplies, projects, brushes. Cost is $8.

A Spring Stroll is set for 5-8 p.m. at Dow Gardens. Enjoy the delicate fragrance of flowering trees and spring ephemerals, experience the sound of live music, and enjoy the scenery as over 22,000 bulbs of vibrant color approach full bloom. Picnics are encouraged and welcome. Refreshments will be available for purchase. Learn more at dowgardens.org/stroll

Cocktails & Canvas: Mother’s Day is set for 6-8:30 p.m. at Creative 360. This is special Cocktails & Canvas event celebrating mothers. Everyone will paint their version of the painting Exuberance on a 16 x 20 canvas with step by step instructions. Bring a mom, come and paint this as a gift, or just bring yourself, everyone is welcome! Mothers will receive a beautiful flower and tasty treats. Preregistration is required. Cost is $35.

A Daddy Daughter Dance is set for 6-8 p.m. at Faith United Methodist Church in Coleman. Refreshments and door prizes will be provided. The event is open to girls of all ages and their father, grandfather or special man in their lives. Professional portraits will be taken by Jen Bovee from Forever Photography, LLC for $5 per downloadable image. Admission is $10 for a gentleman with two girls, $1 each for extra girl.

Saturday, May 7

The first day of the Midland Area Farmers Market is set for 7 a.m.-1 p.m. at Dow Diamond's east parking lot. Visit area vendors selling fresh goods and food. Entry is free and open to the public.

A Pancake Breakfast and Fly-In is set for 7-11 a.m. at Midland Jack Barstow Airport. Visitors can come and see aircraft on display from EAA Chapter 1093 while enjoying all-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage, eggs and homemade doughnuts. Kids will enjoy the pedal airplanes as well as activities at the Kid's Table. Cost is $7 for adults and $3 for kids ages 3-12. Proceeds will go toward supporting EAA Chapter 1093 and its mission to share the spirit of aviation with the local community.

A Bird Walk is set for 8-10 a.m. at Chippewa Nature Center. Learn to identify birds by using field marks, listening for songs and calls, watching flight patterns and using habitat clues. Birders of all experience levels are welcome. Loaner binoculars are available or bring your own. This event is free. www.chippewanaturecenter.org

Vinyasa Flow Yoga is set for 9-10:15 a.m. This class pulls from some of the many different paths of and integrates alignment, integrity and intention. Be prepared to work your edge as you enjoy a fun flowing practice. All are always welcome. Pricing reflects ability to pay: Community Member is $10, Sustainer is $15 and Supporter (which pays for yourself and supports the community) is $20. For more information, visit becreative360.org

A Story Hour is set for 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. at Chippewa Nature Center. Come spend an hour learning about nature. The hour will include a story, crafts and other age-appropriate activities. Dress for the weather for this outdoor program. This event is free. www.chippewanaturecenter.org

Grove Park Clean-Up is set for 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Please join the Midland Noon Rotary Club to help beautify Grove Park in Midtown! Please bring gloves and rakes. Trash bags will be proved and refreshments will be served. Visit Midland Noon Rotary Club's Facebook page for more information.

May the Music Be With You: Mental Health Awareness Music Festival is set for 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at Ryder's Bar and Grill. This event is a charity music festival raising awareness about mental health as well as suicide awareness and prevention. There will be live music, vendors, raffles, and more! This is a Star Wars-themed event; feel free to wear your best Jedi cosplay, costume or merch.

Free Comic Book Day is set for 12-5 p.m. at Collector's Corner, 132 Ashman Circle in Midland. Be sure to check out ccornermi.com/collections/free-comic-book-day-2021 for a current list of titles that will be given away for free. Support the local community, and enjoy the comic industry at the same time.

A Spring Nature Walk is set for 1-2:30 p.m. at Chippewa Nature Center. Enjoy the sights and sounds of spring with a casual guided trail walk with CNC staff. We’ll use binoculars to look for migrating birds, discover wildflowers on the forest floor and visit the ponds to look and listen for calling frogs. This free event is presented in partnership with Midland Center for the Arts. www.chippewanaturecenter.org

A Pitch Hit Run is set for 1-3 p.m. at Dow Diamond. The competition will feature pitching to a strike zone, hitting from a stationary tee, and running for time. The event is free of charge and will consist of four age groups (7-8, 9-10, 11-12 and 13-14), with girls and boys competing separately. Pre-registration is required for this event. Register online at www.cityofmidlandmi.gov/phr. For questions or additional information, call the Parks and Recreation Office at 989-837-6930 or recreation@midland-mi.org

The Michigan MOMsemble: Moms are People Too! is set for 7-9 p.m. at Creative 360. A fabulous musical frolic through the funny, and the frustrating, moments of parenting.The Michigan MOMsemble is a group of talented mothers, from the Great Lakes Bay Region, who share stories and songs that parody the everyday joys and struggles of parents. Cost is $12 prepay, $15 at the door. Guests can bring their own beverage. For more information, visit becreative360.org/

Monday, May 9

Vinyasa Flow Yoga is set for 5:30-6:45 p.m. This class pulls from some of the many different paths of and integrates alignment, integrity and intention. Be prepared to work your edge as you enjoy a fun flowing practice. All are always welcome. Pricing reflects ability to pay: Community Member is $10, Sustainer is $15 and Supporter (which pays for yourself and supports the community) is $20. For more information, visit becreative360.org

Native American Uses of Plants is set for 6:30-8 p.m. at Chippewa Nature Center. Native Americans depended on a variety of plants to meet their needs for food, medicine and shelter. Join Historical Interpreter Corrine Bloomfield for a casual trail walk to learn more about these valuable resources. Meet at the Visitor Center entrance. In case of inclement weather, this program will be held inside the Visitor Center. The public is welcome to attend this program sponsored by the Wild Ones Mid-Mitten chapter.

Tuesday, May 10

Nature Play is set for 10-11 a.m. at Chippewa Nature Center. Whether we’re making pies in the mud kitchen, pretending to be animals, lounging in hammocks or creating nature art, this hour of play is sure to engage everyone! Caregivers must remain with children during this program and are encouraged to actively play alongside the children in their care. This program will be facilitated by a CNC staff member. Please meet in The Woods Nature Play Area near Arbury Trail. This is a free event. www.chippewanaturecenter.org

Garden Education – Pollinators & Native Plants is set for 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Creative 360. A presentation on the importance of pollinators and native plants in a sustainable landscape. This event is free.

Wednesday, May 11

A Wildflower Tour is set for 1-2:30 p.m. at Dow Gardens. Celebrate the wildflowers of Dow Gardens with Horticulturists Chuck Martin and Trent Bowen. Learn about sun-loving wildflowers, beautiful meadow plants and wetland species in the rain gardens. Then, head into the forest to learn about shade-loving species. Learn more at dowgardens.org/events/wildflower

Vinyasa Flow & Restorative Yoga is set for 5:45-7:15 p.m. at Creative 360. This practice is equal parts resistance and rest for the body, our mind, and spirit. All are always welcome no matter your experience. Participants can bring their own props; community props are available. Cost reflects ability to pay: Community Member is $10, Sustainer is $15 and Supporter (which pays for yourself and supports the community) is $20. For more information, visit becreative360.org/

A Spring Wildflower Walk is set for 6-7:30 p.m. at Chippewa Nature Center. Spring wildflowers bloom quickly on the forest floor before tree leaves open. Take a woodland walk with a CNC naturalist to find and identify these colorful beauties. Learn to recognize the diversity of shapes, patterns and unique pollination strategies. This event is free. www.chippewanaturecenter.org

Thursday, May 12

The city-wide garage sale begins for the spring season. The informal event will take place from May 12-15, with the goal of coordinating sales throughout the area so patrons can make a day or weekend of it. It has been a tradition for decades, spearheaded by the Midland Daily News, which sells advertisements for those hosting sales. For more information on how to prepare for hosting a sale in the city of Midland, visit ourmidland.com and search "citywide garage sales."

The Pendulum Lounge is open 4:30-8 p.m. at Midland Center for the Arts. McHugh Girl will be providing live music. Guests can enjoy craft cocktails, small plates and hearty offerings. Tickets are not required to attend the Pendulum Lounge, seating is available on a first-come first-served basis.

Friday, May 13

Open Studio is set for 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Creative 360. A set time and dedicated place to create in the beauty of Creative 360’s gallery. Work independently, meet a group, find new friends or pop in ear buds and focus on your vision. Anything goes as long as you leave no trace when you leave (Don’t forget floor and table protection as needed). You are welcome to bring coffee, chai or a snack along with your art supplies, projects, brushes. Cost is $8.

A Wee Stroll is set for 10-11 a.m. at Chippewa Nature Center. This program is designed for parents to take a guided walk with their child, learn about the outdoors and learn ways to introduce children to the natural world around them. This event is free. www.chippewanaturecenter.org

An open house is set for 1-4 p.m. at M-20 Animal Hospital's new location, 510 E. Isabella Road. After 45 years serving the community at its current location, the animal hospital is moving two miles down the road to a facility. The Humane Society of Midland County will run an adoption fair. There will also be food, face painting, balloon animals, tours of the new facility, and vendors discussing pet health.

A Food Truck Palooza - A 90s Flannel Fest Pre-Party is set for 4-8 p.m. at Tittabawasee Township Park in Freeland. A number of food and dessert trucks will be on site to provide delicious meals. There will also be ticket giveaways and a big playground for kids. Pets are welcome. Parking and admission is free.

An Evening of Tom Lehrer is set for 7-8:30 p.m. at Creative 360. David King, Carol Rumba and Jim Hohmeyer for an evening of satire, song and science. Tom Lehrer, the 1960’s era mathematician turned songwriter, is probably most famous for the “The Elements” sung to the tune of “The Major-Generals’ Song,” but he was also a prolific writer of original melodies and penned such topical, satiric gems as “New Math” and “Poisoning Pigeons in the Park.” Tickets are $12 in advance, $15 at the door. Audience members can bring their own beverage.

Saturday, May 14

A Spring Bird Migration Bandathon is set for 8 a.m.-12 p.m. at Chippewa Nature Center. See resident and migratory birds up close, as birds are caught in mist nets and banded for research. Join researcher Mike Bishop and CNC staff at the Lanigan pavilion at the end of the Homestead Road. This event is free. www.chippewanaturecenter.org

Vinyasa Flow Yoga is set for 9-10:15 a.m. This class pulls from some of the many different paths of and integrates alignment, integrity and intention. Be prepared to work your edge as you enjoy a fun flowing practice. All are always welcome. Pricing reflects ability to pay: Community Member is $10, Sustainer is $15 and Supporter (which pays for yourself and supports the community) is $20. For more information, visit becreative360.org

A Wildflower Tour is set for 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. at Dow Gardens. Celebrate the wildflowers of Dow Gardens with Horticulturists Chuck Martin and Trent Bowen. Learn about sun-loving wildflowers, beautiful meadow plants and wetland species in the rain gardens. Then, head into the forest to learn about shade-loving species. Learn more at dowgardens.org/events/wildflower

A Father Daughter Masquerade Ball is set for 6:30-9 p.m. at the Ashman Loft. Enjoy a magical evening with dancing, photos, selfie station, prizes, o'deuvres, drinks, treat station, raffle drawings, giving back, and each girl will create a beautiful keepsake necklace with their date to take home. Bring a new pair of socks size NB - adult large. All items collected will be gifted to the Adoption Option of Midland, supporting local foster children. Tickets are $25 per couple, $10 for each additional child. Reserve a spot by emailing LS bluemanitou19@gmail.com

A 50th Anniversary Celebration with the Midland Symphony Orchestra is set for 8 p.m. at Midland Center for the Arts. During this very special evening featuring Tony-nominee Joshua Henry, the Center will commemorate the first MSO concert at the Center on May 1, 1971, and look forward to the Center's next 50 years in the community. Tickets start at $26.50 for adults, $5 for students and are available online at midlandcenter.org or by calling the Ticket Office at 989-631-8250.

Sunday, May 15

A Spring Bird Migration Bandathon is set for 8 a.m.-12 p.m. at Chippewa Nature Center. See resident and migratory birds up close, as birds are caught in mist nets and banded for research. Join researcher Mike Bishop and CNC staff at the Lanigan pavilion at the end of the Homestead Road. This event is free. www.chippewanaturecenter.org

Airport Story Hour is set for 1-2 p.m. at Jack Barstow Municipal Airport. Children ages 2-5 are invited to enjoy a light snack while listening to an aviation/space related story at this free event. Warm weather readings will be held in the beautiful outdoor MCADA area near the terminal. Cold weather readings will be held in the terminal building. If held inside current CDC recommendations will be followed.

Birds and Blooms at Forestview is set for 1-2:30 p.m. at Chippewa Nature Center. Join a CNC naturalist for a leisurely stroll as we take in the spring wildflowers and birds at The Little Forks Conservancy's Forestview Natural Area. Loaner binoculars will be available. Meet at the Forestview Natural Area parking lot off Tittabawassee River Road. This is a free event. www.chippewanaturecenter.org

Monday, May 16

A Senior Pancake Breakfast is set for 11 a.m.-12 p.m. at Greater Midland Community Center's 50+ Center. Cost is $3 for 50+ members, $5 for non-members; cash only, sign up one week prior to the event.

Vinyasa Flow Yoga is set for 5:30-6:45 p.m. This class pulls from some of the many different paths of and integrates alignment, integrity and intention. Be prepared to work your edge as you enjoy a fun flowing practice. All are always welcome. Pricing reflects ability to pay: Community Member is $10, Sustainer is $15 and Supporter (which pays for yourself and supports the community) is $20. For more information, visit becreative360.org

A Full Moon Stroll is set for 8:30-10 p.m. at Chippewa Nature Center. Join an interpretive naturalist for a hike to enjoy this month’s full moon. Learn how the tradition of naming moons began and what makes each month special. Please wear dark colors and bring a flashlight. This event is free. www.chippewanaturecenter.org

Tuesday, May 17

Bike the Chippewa Trail is set for 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at Chippewa Nature Center. Join an interpretive naturalist to bike the Chippewa Trail in search of wildlife and learn about the habitats that surround the trail. This program will meet in front of the Visitor Center. Be sure to bring your bike, helmet and water. This event is free. www.chippewanaturecenter.org

Nature Play is set for 10-11 a.m. at Chippewa Nature Center. Whether we’re making pies in the mud kitchen, pretending to be animals, lounging in hammocks or creating nature art, this hour of play is sure to engage everyone! Caregivers must remain with children during this program and are encouraged to actively play alongside the children in their care. This program will be facilitated by a CNC staff member. Please meet in The Woods Nature Play Area near Arbury Trail. This is a free event. www.chippewanaturecenter.org

Let's Roll Together Skate Session is set for 6-7:30 p.m. at the Roll Arena. This all-inclusive skate session for individuals with and without disabilities will include wheelchair accessible lanes. These lanes can also be used by individuals who may need assistance with a non-skating support person. Admission is $10 (includes skate rental), caregivers and direct support staff are free (free admission valid for one caregiver/support staff per participant). Questions can be directed to the Roll Arena at 989-496-2900 or skating@rollerskate.com.

Riverdance is set to perform at 7:30 p.m. at Midland Center for the Arts. Immerse yourself in the extraordinary power and grace of music and dance — beloved by fans of all ages. Tickets available online at midlandcenter.org or by calling the Ticket Office at 989-631-8250. Additional shows are set for 7:30 p.m. May 18 and 19.

Wednesday, May 18

A Spring Wildflower Walk is set for 10-11:30 a.m. at Chippewa Nature Center. Spring wildflowers bloom quickly on the forest floor before tree leaves open. Take a woodland walk with a CNC naturalist to find and identify these colorful beauties. Learn to recognize the diversity of shapes, patterns and unique pollination strategies. This event is free. www.chippewanaturecenter.org

Thursday, May 19

A Story Hour is set for 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. at Chippewa Nature Center. Come spend an hour learning about nature. The hour will include a story, crafts and other age-appropriate activities. Dress for the weather for this outdoor program. This event is free. www.chippewanaturecenter.org

The Pendulum Lounge is open 4:30-8 p.m. at Midland Center for the Arts. Cold Cut Trio will be providing live music. Guests can enjoy craft cocktails, small plates and hearty offerings. Tickets are not required to attend the Pendulum Lounge, seating is available on a first-come first-served basis.

An Invasive Plant Tour is set for 7-8:30 p.m. at Chippewa Nature Center. Learn about invasive exotic plants, how they negatively impact the environment and how to control their spread. We will look at areas that have had intensive control versus little control of invasive species. This event is free. www.chippewanaturecenter.org

Comedy Night is set for 8 p.m. at Midland Center for the Arts' Little Theatre. On stage will be Derek Richards, featuring Jake Ruble. Tickets are $10 in advance, $15 the day of the event. Tickets available online at midlandcenter.org or by calling the Ticket Office at 989-631-8250.

Friday, May 20

A tea party is set for 10 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, hosted by the Evergreen Garden Club. There will be scones, fruit, finger sandwiches, sweets and two kinds of tea. There will be many raffle items. Proceeds go to Chippewa Nature Center Camperships and the Phoenix Community Farm, a farm that grows food for residents with food insecurities. The club's program will begin at 11 a.m. with Abraham Lincoln speaking about his life in Washington D.C.

A Broadway Flight Series is set for 7-9 p.m. at Creative 360. Broadway musicals and wine will be paired for a “balanced evening of smooth, live entertainment with a spicy finish.” Performers from the Great Lakes Bay Region will whisk guests through a taste of four Broadway shows while they enjoy a coordinated selection of wines. Additional wines will be available for purchase; guests may bring snacks. Cost is $20 prepay, $25 at the door. For more information, visit becreative360.org.

Saturday, May 21

Midland Blooms is set for 8 a.m.-12 p.m. on Eastman Avenue in Midland. The program typically brings over 500 community residents and businesses together for a one-day volunteer service project planting flowers on Midland’s Eastman Avenue corridor providing community ownership residents can be proud of as well as community beautification. This year, red petunias will be planted on the 2.5 mile stretch on Eastman from Wackerly to Buttles.

Vinyasa Flow Yoga is set for 9-10:15 a.m. This class pulls from some of the many different paths of and integrates alignment, integrity and intention. Be prepared to work your edge as you enjoy a fun flowing practice. All are always welcome. Pricing reflects ability to pay: Community Member is $10, Sustainer is $15 and Supporter (which pays for yourself and supports the community) is $20. For more information, visit becreative360.org

Chalk the Walk is set for 11 a.m.-5 p.m. in Downtown Midland and at Creative 360. Come check out Downtown Midland as local artists decorate the sidewalks with colorful, temporary works of art. This year’s theme – Art Transforms. There will also be a free-for- all section for anyone to enjoy at their leisure. Registration for the sidewalk chalk art competition will remain open until May 13. In the chance of inclement weather, the backup day for this event is Sunday, May 22.

Monday, May 23

Vinyasa Flow Yoga is set for 5:30-6:45 p.m. This class pulls from some of the many different paths of and integrates alignment, integrity and intention. Be prepared to work your edge as you enjoy a fun flowing practice. All are always welcome. Pricing reflects ability to pay: Community Member is $10, Sustainer is $15 and Supporter (which pays for yourself and supports the community) is $20. For more information, visit becreative360.org

Tuesday, May 24

Nature Play is set for 10-11 a.m. at Chippewa Nature Center. Whether we’re making pies in the mud kitchen, pretending to be animals, lounging in hammocks or creating nature art, this hour of play is sure to engage everyone! Caregivers must remain with children during this program and are encouraged to actively play alongside the children in their care. This program will be facilitated by a CNC staff member. Please meet in The Woods Nature Play Area near Arbury Trail. This is a free event. www.chippewanaturecenter.org

Wednesday, May 25

The Lunch and Learn health series is set to have its monthly meeting at 12 p.m. at Greater Midland Community Center's 50+ Center. Alicia Heading will present on "Core Strength and Stability." This event is free, with lunch provided by Independence Village Senior Living. Guests are asked to RSVP at least one week prior to the event to Amanda at 989-832-7937 ext. 2270 or AEwald@greatermidland.org.

Vinyasa Flow & Restorative Yoga is set for 5:45-7:15 p.m. at Creative 360. This practice is equal parts resistance and rest for the body, our mind, and spirit. All are always welcome no matter your experience. Participants can bring their own props; community props are available. Cost reflects ability to pay: Community Member is $10, Sustainer is $15 and Supporter (which pays for yourself and supports the community) is $20. For more information, visit becreative360.org

Sound Community Music Series is set for 7-9 p.m. at Live Oak Coffeehouse. This live music series features classical and jazz musicians from the mid-Michigan area.The first hour of each event is an opportunity for students, amateurs, and professionals to share musical performances. The second hour spotlights professional musicians as they perform a full-length concert. The featured artists of the evening gratefully accept financial support from the audience in the form of donations.

Thursday, May 26

The Pendulum Lounge is open 4:30-8 p.m. at Midland Center for the Arts. Easystreet and Company will be providing live music. Guests can enjoy craft cocktails, small plates and hearty offerings. Tickets are not required to attend the Pendulum Lounge, seating is available on a first-come first-served basis.

Friday, May 27

Open Studio is set for 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Creative 360. A set time and dedicated place to create in the beauty of Creative 360’s gallery. Work independently, meet a group, find new friends or pop in ear buds and focus on your vision. Anything goes as long as you leave no trace when you leave (Don’t forget floor and table protection as needed). You are welcome to bring coffee, chai or a snack along with your art supplies, projects, brushes. Cost is $8.

Saturday, May 28

Vinyasa Flow Yoga is set for 5:30-6:45 p.m. This class pulls from some of the many different paths of and integrates alignment, integrity and intention. Be prepared to work your edge as you enjoy a fun flowing practice. All are always welcome. Pricing reflects ability to pay: Community Member is $10, Sustainer is $15 and Supporter (which pays for yourself and supports the community) is $20. For more information, visit becreative360.org

The Frankenmuth Dog Bowl is set for Saturday and Sunday at Frankenmuth River Place Shops. The world’s largest Olympic-style festival for dogs returns with dock and disc dog competitions, sheep herding demonstrations, hot air balloon glows and flights, wiener dog races, a pet costume parade and more. This event is free. Find more information and a full schedule at www.dogbowlfun.com

Monday, May 30

A Pancake Breakfast is set for 7 a.m.-12 p.m. at Coleman Veterans Of Foreign War Post.

Vinyasa Flow Yoga is set for 5:30-6:45 p.m. This class pulls from some of the many different paths of and integrates alignment, integrity and intention. Be prepared to work your edge as you enjoy a fun flowing practice. All are always welcome. Pricing reflects ability to pay: Community Member is $10, Sustainer is $15 and Supporter (which pays for yourself and supports the community) is $20. For more information, visit becreative360.org