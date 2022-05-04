ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weight Loss

‘Bearded’ mother who ‘looked like a bear’ before shedding 9st reveals secret to her incredible transformation

By Independent TV
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QMNVl_0fSUMDvJ00
Ruth in 2019 and 2022 (Collect/PA Real Life)

A mother-of-three who ballooned to 20st 5lb and says she looked “like a bear” after having her youngest child finally feels sexy thanks to losing 9st 2lb in two years and having a £6k “mummy makeover” including implants for her “loopy” breasts.

With an increasingly serious weight problem, exacerbated by a hormonal condition which saw her needing to shave her “beard,” Ruth Geary’s wake-up call came in December 2019, when she thought she was dying from a heart attack after running upstairs.

Diagnosed with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) in 2008, a hormonal condition that can cause facial hair, infertility and weight gain, stay-at-home mother Ruth, 37, soon saw her waist expand from her super-slim size 8 to a 10 and was plagued by facial hair that battered her self-esteem.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e3apV_0fSUMDvJ00
Ruth in 2022 (Collect/PA Real Life)

But it was in 2014, after Mela, eight, was born, that her weight – which had been creeping up – really soared, also causing her breasts to develop differently, with the right an F cup and the left a D.

By the time of the stair incident five years later, Ruth, who lives Ashby-de-la-Zouch, Leicestershire with her door fitter husband Chris Geary, 37, and their children, Emily, 17, Isobel, 11, and Mela, was a 20st 5lb size 24 and she finally decided to take drastic action.

She said: “My doctor prescribed a drug that prevents around a third of the fat from food from being absorbed and helps obese people avoid gaining weight.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28MqsG_0fSUMDvJ00
Ruth in her teens 2001 (Collect/PA Real Life)

She added: “One day I’d been running upstairs with a washing basket with clean washing to put away and when I got to the top, I’d felt dizzy and hot and like my heart was falling out of my chest.

“I dropped the basket. I thought I was dying, I thought I was having a heart attack.

“Instantly, I thought of my kids and I felt like I was leaving them.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44lHb2_0fSUMDvJ00
Ruth in 2019 (Collect/PA Real Life)

She added: “It was over in minutes, but it felt like hours.

“Turns out, I was so overweight, I couldn’t catch my breath going up the stairs.”

Now an astonishing 11st 3lb size 10, taking 5ft 4in Ruth’s body mass index (BMI), used to gauge a healthy weight from an obese 48.6 at her heaviest – compared to the NHS healthy range of 18.5 to 24.9 – to a far healthier 26.7 now, she feels like a different woman.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BqVxp_0fSUMDvJ00
Ruth in 2022 (Collect/PA Real Life)

Ruth, who had breast reduction surgery and a tummy tuck in March at a clinic in Turkey, said: “I feel more sexy and more confident. I feel like I shouldn’t say that about myself.

“But I think I look healthy and I look younger.

“I’m proud of myself that I was able to do it, and I’m excited for what’s to come.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FMYPb_0fSUMDvJ00
Ruth before surgery March 2022 (Collect/PA Real Life)

She added: “I can buy nice clothes and even wear jeans with a t-shirt tucked in.

“Before, I always wore the biggest and baggiest t-shirts and leggings, hiding away.

“Even looking at my breasts now, they are so much better – it’s just brilliant.

“I’m so pleased they are symmetrical. I can’t stop looking at them. They look natural.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tJSC4_0fSUMDvJ00
Ruth in 2019 and 2022 (Collect/PA Real Life)

Ruth’s issues with her weight started when she was just 16.

Then a skinny size 6, she struggled with the bingeing and purging disorder bulimia, as she had poor body image, despite being ultra slim – concerning her school so much that she had her meal an hour after her classmates, when a dinner lady could make sure she had eaten.

She said: “I used to be quite skinny in my younger days. For a while, I was bulimic because of confidence issues at high school.

“I was a size 6. My head was really big, so my mum said I looked like a lollipop.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B0p2p_0fSUMDvJ00
Ruth with her children Emily and Mela in 2020 (Collect/PA Real Life)

She added: “I had a separate dinner hour from my friends. I’d go after them and sit with the dinner lady. I’d always eat a jacket potato and a banana.

“She was there to make sure I was eating and not throwing up.

“I wasn’t bullied or anything, it was just a personal struggle.”

Then, in 2008, by then a mother-of-one, Ruth was diagnosed with PCOS, which took a massive toll on her physical and mental health.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VX7wD_0fSUMDvJ00
Ruth with her children Isobel and Mela in 2022 (Collect/PA Real Life)

Swiftly going from a size 8 to a 10, she also started to “grow a beard” because of higher-than-normal amounts of male hormones caused by the condition.

She said: “I was devastated. I already had such low self esteem and then I started to grow all these hairs and was getting bigger and bigger.

“I was getting spots and hairs on my face. I was almost growing a beard and had to shave my face every day.

“I thought I looked like a bear.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eraeJ_0fSUMDvJ00
Ruth started going on bike rides in 2020 (Collect/PA Real Life)

Finally deciding to address her weight gain after the incident on the stairs, she cut out her regular chocolate treats.

Ruth, who drinks 10 cups of coffee a day, cut out the two sugars she had in each drink and slashed her 4,000 a day calorie consumption in half.

Committed to her new diet, by the end of 2020 she had lost two stone and wore a size 20, giving her the confidence to go for walks and bike rides with her neighbour.

Ruth even watched her favourite shows like Bridgerton on a treadmill, to make sure she was staying active.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27ovwv_0fSUMDvJ00
Ruth with Chris, Emily, Isobel and Mela in 2015 (Collect/PA Real Life)

She said: “I decided that if I got to a certain point I would have surgery to remove all my excess skin, so I just focused on portion control.

“At Tesco, I’d park the furthest away I could, so I could get more steps in and I’d only watch my favourite Netflix shows if I was on the treadmill.

“I really embraced the change. It gave me something to focus on.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SuG8y_0fSUMDvJ00
Ruth in January 2019 (Collect/PA Real Life)

And her commitment paid off, as she weighed just 11st 12lb when she flew out to Irmet Hospital in Istanbul, Turkey, for surgery in March 2022.

Her surgery included a Fleur De Lys (FDL) tummy tuck, which removes significant excess skin from the entire midsection, a breast uplift, implants and a reduction.

Ruth, who sold her mother’s caravan to fund the £6k 10-hour operations, which took her from a 40F to a 36D, said: “My mum was so supportive as she knew how much this was affecting me, and she told me to sell her caravan so we could pay for the surgery.”

  • Breakfast - Four coffees with two sugars each
  • Lunch - McDonald's chips, coffee with two sugars, chocolate bars
  • Dinner - Takeaway curry or pizza, chips, bag of Haribos, bag of Doritos, jelly beans
  • Snack - Plain ready salted crisps, chocolate raisins, biscuits, whole bar of chocolate

“I had a mummy makeover – the term for having all of the different operations in one go.

“I was quite scared but excited about it and it all went brilliantly.

“Bra shopping was a nightmare before, as I’d either have to buy a bra that fit the big breast and the small cup would just be empty, or find one for the small one and the big one would spill over the top.

“Now I can buy bras that fit.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ske4F_0fSUMDvJ00
Ruth on her wedding day 2012 (Collect/PA Real Life)

Ruth can also wear size 10 jeans, which still feels “completely surreal,” after having 6lb of loose skin removed.

Now weighing a slender 11st 3lb, it is not just her self confidence which has improved – so has her relationship with her children, who she can finally join in with when they are playing in the park, when her size previously made this impossible.

She said: “Losing weight was so important, because I could finally go on the swings with my children and fit.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23NYAm_0fSUMDvJ00
Ruth in pregnant with Mela 2013 (Collect/PA Real Life)

She added: “I was going on the zipwire with them. I would never have entertained that at 20 stone.”

“I can even jump on the trampoline with them now.

“I feel like I’m more present in their lives than ever before.”

  • Breakfast - Coffee with one sugar, strawberry slimfast shake
  • Lunch - Salad wrap
  • Dinner - Pasta with vegetables
  • Snack - Dark chocolate

Ruth said: “Losing weight has improved my life in every way and I would urge anyone in my position to take action, see their doctor and get all the help available to tackle their weight.

“And the surgery was worth every penny as my mental and physical health could not be better.”

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

The girl with ‘spun glass hair’: Meet the eight-year-old with a mane that can’t be combed

A mother who affectionately called her daughter “a little scarecrow” when she was tiny because of her uncombable hair syndrome says the eight-year-old has blossomed into a style icon boasting a  multi-coloured “lion’s mane.”One of only 100 people worldwide thought by scientists to have been diagnosed with the rare genetic condition causing dry, frizzy hair that cannot be combed flat, rather than wanting to tame her crowning glory, Holly Wright, loves it, according to her mother, Emma Wilson, 41.Concerned she might be teased when she started school, the social worker, who lives in Northallerton, North Yorkshire, with Holly and her...
KIDS
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chocolate Chips#Weight Gain#Infertility#Beard
Shreveport Magazine

“What made her think that this is OK?”, Mothers say that everyone should be held accountable after a teacher decided to cut their son’s hair while he was in distress instead of calling them for help

According to the boy’s mothers, a teacher at the charter school decided to cut their son’s hair while he was in distress, instead of calling them for help. Now, the mothers claim that this will not go unnoticed until everyone is held accountable. The boy’s parents were reportedly upset that the teacher didn’t find a more effective way to help their son aside from cutting his hair. The boy’s mothers also said that their son was proud of the afro he was growing. “What made her think that this is OK? if you were going to help my child why wouldn’t you do it the proper way, common sense way, the helpful way? By getting him some real help?” one of the mothers said.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Weight Loss
NewsBreak
Netflix
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

The Independent

637K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy