Public Safety

At least 20 killed in Uganda bus accident, police say

By Associated Press
 3 days ago

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Ugandan police say 20 people have been killed after a passenger bus crashed into a tea...

CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
NBC4 Columbus

Teen missing from Fairfield County

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — A 15-year-old has been reported missing from southwest Fairfield County since Tuesday. Myles Snider reportedly ran away on May 3 and is believed to be in the central Ohio area, according to the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office. Snider was last seen wearing grey & black sweatpants, a red Nike hooded […]
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, OH
WJTV 12

Man arrested after Brookhaven 6-year-old injured in shooting

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – The suspect wanted in connection to a drive-by shooting that injured a Brookhaven six-year-old was arrested. The Daily Leader reported Tavarious L. Davis, 30, was charged with shooting in to an occupied dwelling and aggravated assault. Davis was held by the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) Sunday on a probation violation […]
BROOKHAVEN, MS
KOMU

Man faces federal charges for 2021 Missouri church fire

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — A man is now facing federal hate crime and arson charges for a fire that destroyed the Church of the Latter-day Saints in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. The U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday announced the charges against 46-year-old Christopher Scott Pritchard, of Cape Girardeau.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KOMU

I-70 crash involving an overturned tractor trailer injures one

CALLAWAY COUNTY - One person was injured after a tractor trailer overturned on eastbound Interstate 70 Thursday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred near the 163 mile marker around 8:50 a.m. The trailer was the only vehicle involved, and the driver, Adam Hakim, 45, was...
CALLAWAY COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Crash in St. Louis neighborhood leaves 4 dead, 3 injured

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Four people died and three juveniles were critically injured in a crash in St. Louis. Police say the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. Friday near the border of the Central West End and Vandeventer neighborhoods. Three women and one man who were traveling in the...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KOMU

CPD arrests suspect for unlawful use of weapon after pursuit and standoff

COLUMBIA - Columbia Police arrested a man Friday after he reportedly brandished a firearm and led officers on a pursuit. Jaron Gates, 25, was arrested for unlawful use of a weapon, felony resisting arrest, operating a motor vehicle without a driver's license and a federal parole warrant for possession of a weapon. Online court records show he was not yet charged Friday afternoon.
COLUMBIA, MO

