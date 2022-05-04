ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Klarna to report product use and missed payments to UK credit reference agencies

By Vicky Shaw
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S2OKG_0fSULR0200

Shopping and payments service Klarna will start to report the use of buy now pay later (BNPL) products to UK credit reference agencies from June.

It will report consumer purchases paid on time, late payments and unpaid purchases for “pay in 30” and “pay in three” orders made on or after June 1 to Experian and TransUnion.

Klarna said the move will protect customers and provide the industry with greater visibility of BNPL use, helping to improve affordability assessments.

Alex Marsh, head of Klarna UK, said: “It is alarming that UK consumers are still being forced to take out high cost credit cards to demonstrate they can use credit responsibly and build their credit profile.

“That will start to change on June 1 this year as the vast majority of the 16 million UK consumers who make Klarna BNPL payments in full and on time will be able to demonstrate their responsible use of credit to other lenders.”

While reporting on the use of BNPL products will be reflected on consumer credit files from June, it will not initially impact upon UK consumer credit scores as this requires further updates to scoring mechanisms, Klarna said.

This does not remove the urgent need for Government regulation of all BNPL firms to follow as quickly as possible to ensure users are properly protected

Jenny Ross, Which? Money

It said other changes previously announced include updated text at checkouts to make it clear that BNPL options are credit products, with consequences for missed payments, and the introduction of an internal complaints adjudicator.

Concerns have been raised about the rapid growth in popularity of BNPL firms generally. While BNPL products can help people avoid paying interest on their borrowing, people may rapidly build up debts through using them as an option at online checkouts.

The Woolard Review previously found the use of buy now pay later products nearly quadrupled in 2020, amounting to £2.7 billion.

In February, the Financial Conduct Authority said some BNPL firms had agreed to change the terms in their customer contracts to make them fairer and easier to understand.

The UK Government plans to change the law to bring some forms of unregulated BNPL products into FCA regulation.

Jenny Ross, Which? Money editor, said: “Using buy now pay later is an easy and convenient way to pay for millions. However, with currently little to no information or warnings about the risks of incurring late fees or getting into debt, it raises concerns that many shoppers do not fully understand the products they’re using.

“BNPL providers’ move to work with credit reference agencies to report customer BNPL usage and missed payments is a step in the right direction, as it could help mitigate the risk of consumers taking on more BNPL credit than they can afford.

“However, this does not remove the urgent need for Government regulation of all BNPL firms to follow as quickly as possible to ensure users are properly protected.”

Comments / 0

Related
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Credit Reports#Consumer Credit#Credit Score#Credit Reporting Agencies#Uk#Klarna Uk#Bnpl Products
The Independent

Government losing battle against crime gangs behind fly tipping – report

The Government is fighting a losing battle against the crime gangs behind fly tipping, a new report suggests.There has been a steady rise in organised, large-scale waste crime in England in recent years as incentives for criminals have increased, the National Audit Office (NAO) said after an investigation.A hike in landfill tax has seen a huge fall in waste sent to landfill but has also boosted the money criminals can make from illegal actions that evade the tax, such as fly tipping, the misdescription of waste, and illegal waste sites.This is a damning indictment of the Government’s negligence in tackling...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Belarus jails Russian activist after ‘hijacking’ Ryanair flight to arrest her

A Russian activist has been jailed for six years after her Ryanair flight was forced to land in the Belarusian capital of Minsk in May 2021.Sofia Sapega and her dissident boyfriend Roman Protasevich were on board a plane from Athens to the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius when it was forced to changed course to head for Minsk after a supposed bomb scare.The airline said Belarusian flight controllers told the crew there was a bomb threat as it was crossing through the country’s airspace and ordered it to land in Minsk. The couple were then pulled off the flight and detained...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Sir Keir Starmer hails Scottish Labour’s ‘best results for a decade’

Labour has had its best result north of the border for  a decade, Sir Keir Starmer said after the party ousted the Tories to claim the second spot in Scottish politics.The UK party leader made a whistle-stop visit to Scotland in the wake of the party’s “fantastic” results in local council elections – which he said made Labour the alternative to the “divisive SNP”.Sir Keir joined Scottish leader Anas Sarwar and deputy Scottish leader Jackie Baillie in Balloch, West Dunbartonshire, where Labour will form a majority administration in the local authority.Across Scotland, the local elections saw Labour increase its number of councillors...
POLITICS
The Independent

Douglas Ross: Boris Johnson must reflect on disappointing local election results

Boris Johnson must “reflect” on a series of “very disappointing” results for the Tories in local elections across the UK, the leader of the Scottish Conservatives has said.However, Douglas Ross was clear that despite voters being “unhappy” with both the Prime Minister and partygate, Mr Johnson should stay in Downing Street.“Voters have “sent a very clear message that they were unhappy at this time,” the Tory said.The Scottish Conservative previously made his own unhappiness with the Prime Minister clear, calling for him to step down as a result of the lockdown  parties in Westminster which have seen Mr Johnson, his...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Boris Johnson urged to revive ban on fur, foie gras and hunt trophies

Dozens of the UK’s leading animal charities have written to Boris Johnson asking him to include in the Queen’s speech an earlier promise to ban imports of hunting trophies, fur, foie gras and shark fins.The measures were in the Animals Abroad Bill, which the government dropped earlier this year in a dramatic U-turn to the anger of campaigners who have devoted years fighting for the changes.The bill also included a ban on the advertising of cruel tourism activities abroad, such as elephant rides and elephant entertainment venues.The heads of 38 organisations have joined forces to back the letter, including...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Meat from cows kept in cruel conditions to be imported from Australia under UK trade deal

Meat from cows kept in harsh conditions banned in the UK will be imported under the trade deal struck with Australia, despite government promises to improve animal welfare after Brexit. Cattle are transported for up to 48 hours without eating and drinking in parts of Australia, its High Commissioner has admitted – and those animals are included in the deal hailed by Boris Johnson as a big prize from leaving the EU.The journeys are more than three times the limit of 14 hours without stopping for food and water in this country, a figure expected to be cut to...
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

Deforestation of Amazon in Brazil surges to record new high

Deforestation in the Amazon surged to record levels last month, according to alarming new data from the Brazilian government. The amount of forest removed was up by nearly double compared to April last year, it showed. Environmental campaigners claimed deforestation had become “institutionalised” in the country which contains much of the world’s largest tropical rainforest and pointed the finger at Brazil’s president for the record levels.Deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon totalled 1,012.5 sq km in all but the last day of April, according to data from national space research agency Inpe, who has been reporting monthly tallies since 2015/2016.Data...
SCIENCE
The Independent

British family stranded in New Zealand for seven months after three sets of flights cancelled

A British family has spent seven months trying to get home to the UK from New Zealand, with three sets of flights being cancelled along the way.Rachel Broadbent first booked flights from Auckland to the UK in September 2021 for herself, her husband and their 10-year-old daughter.That first itinerary - flying with Cathay Pacific, Singapore Airlines and Lufthansa - cost the Broadbents NZD4,400 (£2,300) in total. But in January, Lufthansa emailed to say that two legs of the journey had been cancelled, blaming “the current Covid-19 situation” for the change.The family could have flown as far as Hong Kong, but...
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

637K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy