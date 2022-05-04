ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Drake signs ‘LeBron-sized’ Universal Music deal

By Peony Hirwani
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qpK4m_0fSULMpd00

Drake has signed a multifaceted deal with Universal Music Group that is reportedly valued at £320m.

UMG’s chairman and CEO Lucian Grainge confirmed the news during the label’s Q1 earnings call, revealing that the 35-year-old rapper’s deal includes recordings, publishing, merchandise, and visual media projects.

According to Variety , an official figure of the deal has not been revealed. An insider, however, described it as “LeBron-sized”.

Sources told the publication that the deal could be in the vicinity of $400m (£320m).

The Toronto-born musician was previously signed to Cash Money via the UMG-owned Republic Records.

Drake – real name Aubrey Graham – was recently granted a three-year restraining order last month against a woman named Mesha Collins who threatened to “invade” his home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4COYXa_0fSULMpd00

A US judge granted the order on 19 April, after lawyers argued that Collins had shown signs of behaviour “consistent” with her “prior pattern” of using civil litigation and proceedings to get access to the rapper.

According to documents obtained by the PA news agency, Collins was given “timely and proper notice” of the hearing but failed to appear.

Drake was not present either. Instead, he was represented virtually by his lawyers Stanton Lawrence Stein and Ashley Yeargan.

The legal documents showed that last month Collins had threatened to “invade (Drake’s) home again” if he did not buy her “a brand new house and car” for her birthday.

Collins is reported to have previously made threats against Drake and his four-year-old son Adonis Graham.

The restraining order, which orders Collins to stay at least 100 yards away from the rapper at all times, is due to expire on April 11 2025.

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lucian Grainge
Person
Aubrey Graham
Person
Drake
The Independent

Mark Hamill claims he lost thousands of Twitter followers in hours after Elon Musk sale agreed

Mark Hamill has revealed he lost thousands of followers on Twitter in the space of a few hours yesterday (25 April).While the exact reason for the exodus has not been confirmed, his tweet came shortly after it was announced that Elon Musk is set to purchase the social media platform in a deal worth $44bn.Since the news broke, many users of the site (including Jameela Jamil) have announced their intention to delete their accounts, owing to Musk’s reputation as a politically controversial figure. It is believed this could be the reason for Hamill’s loss in followers.“Weird. I just lost...
CELEBRITIES
CNBC

Kevin O'Leary reacts to a 27-year-old making $650,000 in Los Angeles

Kevin O'Leary, judge on CNBC's "Money Court," reacts to an episode of Millennial Money featuring Lauren Simmons, 27, who lives in Los Angeles, California, and earned $650,000 last year. Simmons started her career as the youngest female trader at the New York Stock Exchange, earning just $12,000 a year. She's since left Wall Street to build her own personal brand, and works as an author, producer, podcast and TV host, angel investor and board member of several financial companies.
LOS ANGELES, CA
inputmag.com

Elon Musk buys Twitter, opens Seventh Seal of the Apocalypse

Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, who thinks tunnels are immune to natural disasters, is purchasing Twitter. The company confirmed on Monday afternoon that it had accepted the billionaire’s offer. “Twitter, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion,” reads the official press release. “Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company.”
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Universal Music Group#Umg#Cash Money#Republic Records
hotnewhiphop.com

Kanye West & Chaney Jones Go To Japan

Kanye West and his current muse Chaney Jones took their relationship overseas for a trip that may be a mix of both business and pleasure. Social media influencer and model Jones shared a photo on her IG Story of her cuddled up to Ye, as they watched cars drive down a Japanese street from a balcony above.
CELEBRITIES
XXL Mag

Looks Like Drake Found the Woman Who Went Viral for Rapping Lil Baby’s ‘Wants and Needs’ Verse

It looks like Drake found the woman who is going viral for rapping Lil Baby's "Wants and Needs" verse at a wedding reception. On Monday (April 25), a video of Instagram user @brooklyn.staggss began to go viral after a commercial photographer shared her video on Instagram. In the clip, the woman is seen at what appears to be a wedding reception. Her and another woman at the party are rapping every word to Lil Baby's verse to Drake's Scary Hours 2 song pack banger "Wants and Needs," with Brook taking the lead. And we mean every single word. The woman, who is wearing a gown and holding a beer, impressively spits the Atlanta rapper's rhymes in full, complete with animated hand movements.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HipHopDX.com

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Ice Cube + More To Star In The D.O.C. Documentary

A documentary about rap legend The D.O.C. is premiering this summer, and it promises a heavyweight cast of Hip Hop stars. Directed by David Caplan, the aptly-titled The DOC chronicles the life and career of Tracy Lynn Curry, who rose to fame in the late ’80s and early ’90s as a platinum-selling rapper, songwriter for N.W.A, Dr. Dre, Eazy-E and others, and co-founder of Death Row Records.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

Pusha T Says Diddy's Fingerprints Are All Over "It's Almost Dry"

Pusha T emerged with his latest body of work, It's Almost Dry on Friday. The rapper's latest body of work, completely produced by Pharrell and Kanye West, has received nothing but praise across the board for both his bars and ear for beats. However, Push doesn't solely credit the work of Pharrell and Ye for bringing his body of work to life.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Damon Thomas Speaks On Marriage To Kim Kardashian, Her Ecstasy Claims

Kim Kardashian's ex-husband, Damon Thomas, continues to "wish her the best," despite any false narratives about their past relationship. The 51-year-old sat down with DJ Vlad, looking back at his marriage with now-billionaire businesswoman Kim Kardashian in the early 2000s. He believes he's played a "part in their journey," however, he doesn't want to be known as "Kim Kardashian's husband" and wants to "get in control of [his] narrative," as many people fail to recognize he has won Grammys and even made it to the Oscars.
RELATIONSHIPS
thesource.com

Pastor Sues Kanye West for Being Sample on ‘DONDA’ Single “Come to Life”

Kanye West will have another day in court. The Sunday Service creator is being sued by a pastor for his sermon being included in the DONDA album. According to TMZ, Bishop David Paul Moten stated his sermon was used on the single “Come To Life” without permission. In the suit, Moten states he is appearing in 20% of the song, a total of 70 seconds. The song in full is just over five minutes long.
RELIGION
Rolling Stone

Future Previews New LP With ‘Keep It Burnin’ Video Featuring Kanye West

Click here to read the full article. Future’s ninth studio album, I Never Liked You, has arrived — and with its release, the rapper dropped a video for his latest collaboration with Kanye West, “Keep It Burnin.” In the new Rick Nyce-directed video, the two appear in a darkly-lit area, with the whole visual shot in a circular frame. The two rappers trade verses throughout, reflecting on their respective journeys from where they came. “Cross me so much, I got nails in my hand,” West sings. “City on fire.” “Seen too much violence, done seen too much death,” Future later raps. “Bodies...
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Travis Scott & Drake's 'SICKO MODE' Joins 1B YouTube Views Club

As the wait for UTOPIA continues, Travis Scott‘s previous album, Astroworld, continues to make waves four years later. Chart Data reported on Tuesday (May 3) that the video for Astroworld‘s smash hit “SICKO MODE” has officially surpassed one billion views on YouTube. Directed by Dave Meyers, the trippy video debuted in October 2018 and was nominated for Best Hip Hop Video at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

637K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy