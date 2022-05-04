ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Countryfile host Helen Skelton makes Instagram return after husband Richie Myler ‘leaves the family home’

By Jacob Stolworthy
The Independent
 3 days ago

Helen Skelton has returned to Instagram after revealing that she has separated from her husband, rugby player Richie Myler.

The Countryfile host announced the news in a social media statement last month , writing that Myler has “left the family home”.

Skelton’s announcement came just four months after they welcomed their third child.

“Very sad to say that Richie and I are no longer a couple,” she told her followers. “He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co parent our small children.”

Skelton, who married Myler in 2013, accompanied the post with two broken heart emojis.

The pair have three childen together: Ernie, aged six, Louis, aged five, and Elsie Kate, who is four-months-old.

Fans noticed that in Skelton’s new Instagram post, which was a video about energy saving, the presenter was no longer wearing her wedding ring.

Skelton announced her separation from Myler shortly after sharing a post about motherhood on Saturday (23 April).

The post read: “A mama is always full of emotions, full of love, full of anxiety and worries, full of exhaustion and lack of energy, full of mum guilt and doubt, full of pride in her kids, full of pure joy.

“She feels it all, that’s the beauty of her, she carries it all too, and yet she gets up every day and does it all over again.”

Skelton launched to fame after presenting Blue Peter from 2008 to 2013.

Myler, an England national rugby league, currently plays for the Yorkshire club Leeds Rhinos.

Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Daily Mail

Lisa Curry bursts into tears on Today Extra after revealing the one thing she always carries to remember her late daughter Jaimi: 'She's never far away'

Lisa Curry broke down in tears during an emotional interview on Today Extra on Wednesday morning. The emotional moment came after the Olympian, 59, revealed to hosts David Campbell and Sylvia Jeffreys that she has a thumb print of her late daughter Jaimi imprinted on a necklace, which she carries with her 'always'.
CELEBRITIES
