ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

No, a Man Did Not Buy a Second-Hand Cockatoo That Sang a Death Metal Song

By Robyn White
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The viral video, which has so far received over 2 million likes, was fabricated and uses audio from a different video posted in...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
PopCrush

Mermaid Allegedly Washes Up on African Shore: WATCH

For centuries, sailors of the high seas have reported mermaid sightings, but without scientific proof, these "fishy tales" have all been caulked up to hearsay, folklore and drunken misinterpretation. While marine biologists and oceanographers have yet to confirm the existence of merpeople, one bizarre viral clip currently has the internet...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Death Metal#Sulphur Crested Cockatoo#Craigslist#Tiktok#Australian#Drowning Pool#Reykjavik#African
Sachin

Opinion: Signs that someone isn't really in love with you

** This blog post is based on my thinking and my opinion. Everyone desires to be loved, but sometimes we get drawn in by those who want something from us. It’s essential to discern our love because sometimes the person you’re dating may not love you.
Chip Chick

Her Mom Threw Out The Dress That She Bought With Her Own Money To Wear To Prom

A teen girl came across a stunning gown from the 90s at a vintage shop near her, and she quickly paid for it with her very own money. She works close to 7 days a week, and so she happily forked over the cash for the dress so that she could wear it to her prom. She paid for the dress, took it home, and tried it on. She was so thrilled to see that the dress was a perfect fit for her, and she fell in love with it. When her mom saw the dress that she picked out for prom...
LIFESTYLE
The US Sun

I’m a super catfish – people say I’m the most beautiful person they’ve seen but trolls reckon I belong in Addams Family

NOT trying to sound dramatic, but you know that glammed up person you see on our Instagram? Yeah... we probably only look like that less than one per cent of the time. In our day-to-day lives, you'll find us with our hair scraped back in a greasy ponytail, wearing oversized tracksuit bottoms and without a lick of make-up on.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
ohmymag.co.uk

Zodiac: These are the zodiac signs that will be lucky in love in 2022

Irrespective of how much you make in life, unless you have a life partner life seems incomplete. While you can work hard and make a career for yourself, love is something that will only come to you if the stars are aligned for you. Here are the zodiac signs who might get lucky in love this year:
LIFESTYLE
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
920K+
Followers
90K+
Post
808M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy