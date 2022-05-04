ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Severe Weather Possible in Louisiana on Thursday

By Bruce Mikells
99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LnyNB_0fSUKiA800
Bruce Mikells

Today will be a great day for those who have outside chores or activities to get those plans completed. Today's forecast should cooperate nicely with just about anything you'd want to be doing outdoors. For the most part, skies across Louisiana will be sunny and temperatures will be just a slight bit higher than seasonal averages.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pD0Jc_0fSUKiA800
Rickyvanmann -Variety Channel via YouTube

The nice weather will be coming to an end though. Forecasters with the National Weather Service Office in Lake Charles are suggesting conditions across most of the state will be warm and breezy today. Afternoon high temperatures will reach into the middle to the upper 80s depending on where in the state you happen to be.

Conditions do begin to change on Thursday and the Storm Prediction Center has noted that there will be a significant risk for strong to severe storms across the northern and western two-thirds of Louisiana by late in the day on Thursday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u3AJ2_0fSUKiA800
spc.noaa.gov

Northwest Louisiana will be under an enhanced risk of severe storms while much of north-central and central Louisiana will be under a slight risk of severe storms. Further to the south, the threat of severe storms lessens to a marginal threat.

Now as we zoom in on the severe weather threat specifically for South Louisiana and the I-10 corridor. You can see in the graphic below from the Weather Service Office in Lake Charles the greatest threat for strong storms should stay north of US 190 but residents of Lafayette, New Iberia, Morgan City, and Baton Rouge will still need to remain weather aware, especially during the early morning hours of Friday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fTFuq_0fSUKiA800
Weather.gov/lch

The GRAF Model as depicted in this graphic from Rob Perillo and KATC Televisions suggests that most of Acadiana won't begin to see the stronger storms until midnight or later Friday morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49AWwX_0fSUKiA800
Rob Perillo/ KATC.com

The good news is that the system is forecast to move out of the area by Friday afternoon. This should leave us with a mostly sunny but rather warm weekend. And that could just be the set-up for some really warm temperatures for next week. Some of the forecast models suggest temperatures in the middle 90s by next Wednesday across much of South Louisiana. So, enjoy these three weeks of springtime, they are about gone.

Comments / 1

Related
99.9 KTDY

Louisiana Interstates Among the Deadliest in the Nation

America's Interstate Highway System, it truly is an engineering spectacle and probably should be considered one of the "wonders of the modern world". Just think about all of those miles of pavement, guard rails, exit signs, potholes, and speed traps that go into creating the highways that make travel across our country a lot simpler and a lot faster.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Severe Weather Outlook Issued for May 5 by National Weather Service in Lake Charles

Severe Weather Outlook Issued for May 5 by National Weather Service in Lake Charles. On May 3, 2022, the National Weather Service in Lake Charles indicated that a line of thunderstorms is expected to develop during the afternoon of Thursday, May 5, 2022, over east central Texas to southern Arkansas. This line of thunderstorms is expected to reach interior southeast Texas and west central Louisiana during Thursday evening and move across the remainder of the area Thursday night. As of Tuesday, May 3, 2022, there was a Slight Risk Potential (2 out of 5) for storms north of the Lafayette to Lake Charles to Beaumont area of becoming severe. The remainder of the area will have a Marginal Risk Potential (1 out of 5). If severe weather does develop, damaging straight line winds and large hail will be the main hazards.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake Charles, LA
State
Louisiana State
City
New Iberia, LA
City
Lafayette, LA
City
Baton Rouge, LA
WREG

‘I’m in a tornado!’: Arkansas farmer catches viral video of storm

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– An Arkansas farmer’s video of a damaging storm rolling into the area Saturday night has gone viral, not just because of the images, but his reaction. The 14 seconds of heart-pounding video captured the moments and urgency of Casey Skarda, briefly trapped in his truck, spotting a possible tornado. “Oh my God, I’m […]
MEMPHIS, TN
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana sheriff: Man fell from bridge while crabbing, died

LACOMBE, La. (AP) — Authorities in Louisiana say a man who was crabbing from a bridge has died after falling into a canal. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office says other people on the bridge near Lacombe heard a splash, realized the man had fallen and called 911 about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. A news release […]
LACOMBE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northwest Louisiana#Severe Weather#Central Louisiana#National Weather Service
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
WRIC - ABC 8News

6 days, 810 miles later, Mississippi student found safe in Richmond

With family standing by, 21-year-old Kamilah Fipps grinned ear to ear as her mother hugged her near Richmond's Battery Park Wednesday afternoon. Six days after Fipps vanished from her Mississippi college dorm at Jackson State University (JSU), the young woman was found safe 810 miles away in Richmond, Virginia after a week-long search involving family members from across the country.
RICHMOND, VA
Calcasieu Parish News

Sinkhole Opens in I-10 Exit Ramp in Louisiana

Louisiana – On May 6, 2022, at approximately 8:35 am, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development and Louisiana State Police reported that a portion of the ramp at Exit 231A from Interstate 10 eastbound to City Park Avenue/Metairie Road in New Orleans had been closed due to a sinkhole. At the time this was reported, drivers were still able to still able to use the exit.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
50K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy