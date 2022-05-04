'Petty': Mom Making Teen Children Wash Their Own Clothes Sparks Debate
"I think it's awful you can't be bothered to wash their clothes," one comment...www.newsweek.com
"I think it's awful you can't be bothered to wash their clothes," one comment...www.newsweek.com
Our teenage daughter does her own laundry, it's important for them to learn how to take care of themselves before they move out. She also knows how to cook basic foods, do dishes and clean a bathroom properly. It's not child neglect, it's teaching them how to function on their own.
Not petty, smart. She is giving them survival skills. Beginning at 8 th grade, I also required my daughter to do her own laundry, we had a washer dryer. When she arrived at college 4 years later, she taught the entire dorm how to properly do their laundry !
Geez my son's not only did laundry by 12, they grocery shopped, planned meals, cooked, made Dr's app'ts, paid their own cell phone & car insurance bills, bought their own 1st cars...
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 157