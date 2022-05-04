ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Petty': Mom Making Teen Children Wash Their Own Clothes Sparks Debate

By Maria Azzurra Volpe
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"I think it's awful you can't be bothered to wash their clothes," one comment...

Jennifer Kuzera
3d ago

Our teenage daughter does her own laundry, it's important for them to learn how to take care of themselves before they move out. She also knows how to cook basic foods, do dishes and clean a bathroom properly. It's not child neglect, it's teaching them how to function on their own.

Scheherazade
3d ago

Not petty, smart. She is giving them survival skills. Beginning at 8 th grade, I also required my daughter to do her own laundry, we had a washer dryer. When she arrived at college 4 years later, she taught the entire dorm how to properly do their laundry !

f.u.have a nice day
3d ago

Geez my son's not only did laundry by 12, they grocery shopped, planned meals, cooked, made Dr's app'ts, paid their own cell phone & car insurance bills, bought their own 1st cars...

Chip Chick

Her Mom Threw Out The Dress That She Bought With Her Own Money To Wear To Prom

A teen girl came across a stunning gown from the 90s at a vintage shop near her, and she quickly paid for it with her very own money. She works close to 7 days a week, and so she happily forked over the cash for the dress so that she could wear it to her prom. She paid for the dress, took it home, and tried it on. She was so thrilled to see that the dress was a perfect fit for her, and she fell in love with it. When her mom saw the dress that she picked out for prom...
Black Enterprise

Parents Looking For Answers After Teacher Cuts 12-Year-Old Son’s Hair Without Permission

A teacher cut a 12-year-old boy’s hair at school without his parents’ permission, and now they are demanding answers. According to CBS Minnesota, the boy’s parents, Daetney and Tadow McReynolds of Minnesota, are angry, and with good reason, about their son’s impromptu haircut by their son’s teacher. And to add insult to injury, they claim the school failed to notify them after the incident.
Long Beach Tribune

Daycare worker who grabbed infant by the ponytail and threw the child to the ground causing the ponytail to become detached from the head is indicted, the daycare’s license is officially suspended

Working parents are having hard times when they have to find proper, safe and convenient daycare facility to look over their children, especially when it comes to infants. The increasing number of incidents with daycare workers in the last couple of years additionally makes the parents’ decision much more complicated when it comes to choosing the best daycare option for their children.
Chip Chick

This Mom Told Her Son's Girlfriend The Truth About Him After Their Prom Night And She Made Them Both Cry

A mom has an 18-year-old son who she considers to be completely and utterly out of control. He sneaks out of the house, lies about where he is or where he is going, and drinks behind her back. He has also come home and puked all over her house after drinking without her knowing, and he also has been suspended from school for getting into fights. She's no longer with the dad of her son, who she feels encourages his behavior since he finds it funny. Her son's dad thinks that he's just being a boy and it drives her crazy...
Gillian Sisley

Woman Refuses to Live with Dad After He Threatens to 'Make Her Homeless'

Is it ever warranted for parents to make threats toward their children?. It's no secret that parenting is a difficult job. In fact, most will say that it's one of the toughest jobs in the world. A parent is responsible for raising their child to be a self-sufficient member of society, with the tools they need to survive and thrive out in the real world.
Long Beach Tribune

Young mother and father, who admitted that they would forget to feed their son if he was not crying, are arrested for starving the baby to death even though he was born healthy and had no other medical issues

Being a parent is not an easy task and especially young parents-to-be should be very well aware of everything that comes with a having baby. Many sleepless nights and a lot of dedicated time and effort are just few of the things young man and woman were apparently not ready for after their 3-month-old baby was found dead at their home and they are now accused of his death.
