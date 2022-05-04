ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Colin Cowherds Ranks His Top 10 NFL Teams Post the Draft and Free Agency

By Wil Leitner
FOX Sports Radio
FOX Sports Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mVJG5_0fSUKL3X00

Watch Colin Cowherd count down his rankings of the top 10 NFL teams post the Draft and free agency.

Here is Colin’s top 10:

10. San Francisco 49ers

9. Arizona Cardinals

8. Las Vegas Raiders

7. Los Angeles Chargers

6. Cincinnati Bengals

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

4. Kansas City Chiefs

3. Los Angeles Rams

2. Denver Broncos

1. Buffalo Bills

Notable takes:

Cardinals at #9: “I think I may have them too low. Don’t remember Arizona in the last several weeks, look at what they’ve done in the last couple of years in September, October, and November. Then they added Hollywood Brown and the best tight end in the Draft. Don’t take away their playoff loss because Kyler Murray refused to run. They’re not the same team without it. Every year Kyler and Kliff Kingsbury have gotten better, and every year they’ve added weapons. They have smartly pivoted to the right side of the ball three years ago as a franchise, and I love where they’re going. They have re-signed the right guys, signed the right guys, and I don’t worry about DeAndre Hopkins, he’ll be fresh and ready to go by the end of the year.”
Broncos at #2: “I think Denver is the most improved team in the league, I know you think I’m nuts. What they’ve done to their defensive line between DJ Jones, Randy Gregory, and Nick Bonitto from Oklahoma, they have totally transformed their pass rush which I thought needed a lot of work. They got Russell Wilson, and they also drafted a tight end out of UCLA to replace Noah Fant. We saw Stafford go to the Rams – SUPER BOWL, we saw Brady go to the Bucs – SUPER BOWL, this is not going to take long, they’re going to be good opening weekend. Denver never loses at home in September when they have a legitimate quarterback, so you know they’ll start well. I think Denver is LOADED and inches better than the Rams.”
Bills at #1: “I thought they had a great Draft, they added Von Miller, OJ Howard, and Jamison Crowder. There’s an argument to be made that they’re as good a front office as the league has. They draft well, they develop well, they play well, they’re 13 seconds from getting past Kansas City… I love their Draft, I loved their additions, they get playmakers and guys that will make plays in big games. I thought they were the best team in the league for most of last season, they just had some rough edges. I think they’ve refined them with another excellent Draft and offseason.”

Check out the FULL segment above.

Colin Cowherd Says This Unassuming NFL Team is Now a Super Bowl Favorite

Why Ben Simmons is the Personification of a Spoiled Brat

Colin Cowherd: Kevin Durant Has to Demand For Nets Ownership to Dump Kyrie

Colin Cowherd Rips Kevin Durant For Leaving the Warriors For Kyrie Irving

Rob Parker Blasts Jerry West For His Anger Towards HBO Show 'Winning Time'

Shocking Video Shows Mike Tyson Pummeling Man on Commercial Flight

Colin Cowherd Says He Would Rather Have Anthony Edwards than Ja Morant

Clay Travis: Colin Kaepernick's 'Nonsensical' Martyr Shtick is Now Over

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Texans Signed Veteran Quarterback On Wednesday

It didn't take long for Kevin Hogan to find a new home. The Houston Texans signed the 29-year-old quarterback, whom the Tennessee Titans cut on Saturday after drafting Malik Willis in the third round. Hogan took seven snaps for the Titans last year but has not attempted an NFL pass...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
The Spun

Julian Phillips, 2022 Five-Star Recruit, Down To 6 Options

About a week out from his highly-anticipated decision, five-star forward Julian Phillips has reportedly narrowed his options down to six. Per 247Sports' Travis Branham, "Julian Phillips has cut his list to six options - Auburn, Florida State, G League Ignite, OTE, Tennessee and USC." Noting, "[Phillips] will announce his decision...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Ravens Reportedly Considering Wide Receiver Addition

While their overall roster is pretty strong, the Baltimore Ravens have a sizable hole at wide receiver following the trade of Marquise Brown. Baltimore did not draft any receivers last week, leaving 2021 first-rounder Rashod Bateman and a pair of 2020 selections, Devin Duvernay and James Proche, as the top returning options at the position.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Colin Kaepernick
Person
Colin Cowherd
Person
Kevin Durant
Popculture

NFL Quarterback Says He Was in 'Dark Place' Following Playoff Loss

An NFL quarterback who led his team to the playoffs last season revealed he was in a "dark place" after losing in the postseason. Ryan Tannehill, the quarterback of the Tennessee Titans, recently spoke to reporters and talked about the team's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the divisional round of the playoffs. The Titans entered the game at the No. 1 seed in the AFC and Tannehill threw three interceptions in the loss.
NFL
Yardbarker

Texans Playing Overseas in 2022? - NFL International Schedule Revealed

The Houston Texans may have nine road games in 2022, but after the NFL released its schedule of international games Wednesday morning the Texans learned that they are staying "home" this season. The Texans will eventually be involved because starting in 2022, there will be at least four games played...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#Chiefs#Chargers#Rams#Bengals#American Football#Teams Post#Draft#Arizona Cardinals 8#Las Vegas Raiders 7#Cincinnati#Tampa Bay Buccaneers 4#Kansas City Chiefs 3#Denver Broncos 1#Buffalo Bills Notable#Cardinals
Gridiron Junkies

Top Remaining NFL Free Agents After NFL Draft

From Odell Beckham Jr. to GRONK, here are the best remaining NFL free agents after the draft. Beckham had an injury during the Rams' Super Bowl win. But he is still worth signing for the future for the right team. Hoping my Ravens go for it!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
Yardbarker

Red zone woes? FOH! Raiders’ offense has the makings for a sharp AF unit

The Las Vegas Raiders offense should light up the opposition this season. Scratch that. The Raiders’ offense must light up the opposition this season. Anything less would be pathetic. Now, before I get into this further, I admit the offensive line is the biggest question mark. As it should....
NFL
NFL

Top 10 games of the 2022 NFL season: Chiefs-Bucs, Packers-Bills make list

After the wildest offseason in its history, the NFL is set to release its highly anticipated 2022 regular-season schedule next week. A flurry of trades, free-agent signings, coaching changes and draft selections have set up the league for yet another enticing season full of intrigue. With that in mind, and ahead of the NFL schedule release (8 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 12, on NFL Network, NFL.com and the NFL app), I've taken a moment to sift through the matchups for the 2022 season and compile a list of the top 10 games to watch.
NFL
FOX Sports Radio

FOX Sports Radio

12K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We ARE Fox Sports! Breaking News, Entertainment & Interviews.

 https://foxsportsradio.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy