Colin Cowherds Ranks His Top 10 NFL Teams Post the Draft and Free Agency
Watch Colin Cowherd count down his rankings of the top 10 NFL teams post the Draft and free agency.
Here is Colin’s top 10:
10. San Francisco 49ers
9. Arizona Cardinals
8. Las Vegas Raiders
7. Los Angeles Chargers
6. Cincinnati Bengals
5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
4. Kansas City Chiefs
3. Los Angeles Rams
2. Denver Broncos
1. Buffalo Bills
Notable takes:
Cardinals at #9: “I think I may have them too low. Don’t remember Arizona in the last several weeks, look at what they’ve done in the last couple of years in September, October, and November. Then they added Hollywood Brown and the best tight end in the Draft. Don’t take away their playoff loss because Kyler Murray refused to run. They’re not the same team without it. Every year Kyler and Kliff Kingsbury have gotten better, and every year they’ve added weapons. They have smartly pivoted to the right side of the ball three years ago as a franchise, and I love where they’re going. They have re-signed the right guys, signed the right guys, and I don’t worry about DeAndre Hopkins, he’ll be fresh and ready to go by the end of the year.”
Broncos at #2: “I think Denver is the most improved team in the league, I know you think I’m nuts. What they’ve done to their defensive line between DJ Jones, Randy Gregory, and Nick Bonitto from Oklahoma, they have totally transformed their pass rush which I thought needed a lot of work. They got Russell Wilson, and they also drafted a tight end out of UCLA to replace Noah Fant. We saw Stafford go to the Rams – SUPER BOWL, we saw Brady go to the Bucs – SUPER BOWL, this is not going to take long, they’re going to be good opening weekend. Denver never loses at home in September when they have a legitimate quarterback, so you know they’ll start well. I think Denver is LOADED and inches better than the Rams.”
Bills at #1: “I thought they had a great Draft, they added Von Miller, OJ Howard, and Jamison Crowder. There’s an argument to be made that they’re as good a front office as the league has. They draft well, they develop well, they play well, they’re 13 seconds from getting past Kansas City… I love their Draft, I loved their additions, they get playmakers and guys that will make plays in big games. I thought they were the best team in the league for most of last season, they just had some rough edges. I think they’ve refined them with another excellent Draft and offseason.”
Check out the FULL segment above.
Colin Cowherd Says This Unassuming NFL Team is Now a Super Bowl Favorite
Why Ben Simmons is the Personification of a Spoiled Brat
Colin Cowherd: Kevin Durant Has to Demand For Nets Ownership to Dump Kyrie
Colin Cowherd Rips Kevin Durant For Leaving the Warriors For Kyrie Irving
Rob Parker Blasts Jerry West For His Anger Towards HBO Show 'Winning Time'
Shocking Video Shows Mike Tyson Pummeling Man on Commercial Flight
Colin Cowherd Says He Would Rather Have Anthony Edwards than Ja Morant
Clay Travis: Colin Kaepernick's 'Nonsensical' Martyr Shtick is Now Over
Comments / 0