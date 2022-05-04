Colin Cowherds Ranks His Top 10 NFL Teams Post the Draft and Free Agency

An NFL quarterback who led his team to the playoffs last season revealed he was in a "dark place" after losing in the postseason. Ryan Tannehill, the quarterback of the Tennessee Titans, recently spoke to reporters and talked about the team's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the divisional round of the playoffs. The Titans entered the game at the No. 1 seed in the AFC and Tannehill threw three interceptions in the loss.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO