Lego reveals its Luke Skywalker landspeeder set in time for Star Wars Day 2022

By Lois Borny
 3 days ago

Lego is certainly no stranger to the Star Wars franchise, with a collosal and ever-expanding collection dedicated specifically to the much-hyped film series. And now, ahead of Star Wars Day 2022, our favourite brick-loving brand has debuted its latest set. Hold onto your helmets...

Touching down on 4 May is the newest build in the ultimate collector series. It’s a 1,890-piece set that recreates the infamous Luke Skywalker’s landspeeder – a dusty orange hued steed used to cross extreme dessert landscapes: think Tatooine.

Having made its debut in Star Wars: Episode IV A New Hope , the landspeeder has been reimagined in this adult set which comes in at 19in long, and even boasts a stand to give a hovering effect.

While the set isn’t up for grabs just yet, all those especially eager builders out there can sign up for early access, which starts from 1 May – which is totally free.

We know that fans will be itching to know more, so, without further ado, here’s all the details you need to ensure the force is with you this Star Wars Day.

Lego Luke Skywalker's landspeeder: £174.99

Aiming to capture the major details of the origional steed, right down to the cockpit gear stick and dashboard, this 1,890-piece set is adorned in a dusty orange tone with red detailing. There’s a windscreen and cockpit, where the included Luke Skywalker and newly designed C-3PO minifigures can sit, as well as an open turbine engine. Perfect for play – where would this young Jedi be without his green lightsaber? – or display, it’s sure to be a hit for fans of the franchise young or old.

Just can’t wait for the new release? We’ve also included a handful of stellar builds to add to your Star Wars collection.

Lego Imperial Star Destroyer: £614.99

Capturing the starship in all its glory, this gigantic set flew straight into our best Lego sets for adults round-up. Our tester was impressed by the remarkable attention to detail, with the “scale model of the rebel starship that attaches to the front, a tilting tractor beam antenna and twin deflector shields.” They went on to add that “if you’re a real Star Wars fan and have the (considerable) space to display this, you’ll be the envy of every Lego-loving visitor.”

Lego Star Wars Republic Gunship: £309.99

Hailing from the Battle of Geonosis, and with a slightly less eye-watering price tag than others in the series, this 3,292-piece set was another favourite of ours which landed a spot in our best Lego sets for adults edit. Owing to its smaller size our tester appreciated the lack of repetition, with “ingenious engineering detail and some of the largest Lego pieces ever created.” This didn’t make it a breezey build mind, as they went on to add: “It’s still suitably challenging however, and took us nearly a week to build, working a couple of hours a day.”

Lego AT-AT: £699.99

Cop this “hard to find” brick-build replica of AT-AT, a four-legged vehicle used for combat, and you’ll find a host of features includeing moveable legs, rotating cannons and a bomb-drop hatch – plus, minifigures including General Veers, Snowtrooper Commander and Luke Skywalker himself – there’s even a cable and hook for Luke to be lowered down with.

For the whole family, read our edit of the best Lego gaming sets that both adults and children will love

IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC shares first glimpse of huge Party at the Palace stage

The public have been given a first look at the 360-degree stage set for the star-studded Platinum Jubilee pop concert on 4 June.It will take place at the Queen Victoria Memorial in front of Buckingham Palace, where 22,000 people, including members of the royal family, will gather to celebrate.The palace in the backdrop will be projected with the image of a Union Jack flag, as well as a portrait of the Queen, and lasers lighting up the London sky.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
WORLD
Netflix secret codes: How to access hidden TV series and movies on streaming service

You might think you’ve exhausted everything there is to watch on Netflix.The chances are, though, that there are probably a large quantity of films and TV shows you’ve never come across while searching through the streaming service’s extensive library.Unless you spend hours scrolling through, the titles that are highlighted are based on the previous things you’ve watched or added to your list.But, if you fancy watching something from a genre that isn’t available on Netflix’s limited selection, you won’t be able to find what you’re looking for with much ease.It turns out there are actually thousands of codes that...
TV SHOWS
Voices: Costume dramas like Downton Abbey normalise our rotten class system – it’s time to give them up

What would Netflix’s numbers look like without Bridgerton? Season two of the costume drama that mixes summer balls, bodice ripping and bonking (but with less bonking this time around) surpassed its record-breaking first outing to become the most-watched English-language debut on the streamer. At this rate, it might be all that’s preventing the company from falling into a black hole.Meanwhile, Downton Abbey is back in cinemas. Next up… oh God, just give me sick bag, please. And a second one while you’re at it. I think I’m going to need it. Normally it doesn’t bother me what people watch. I’m...
MOVIES
Elizabeth Olsen: ‘I think throwing Marvel under the bus takes away from the talented crew’

Elizabeth Olsen is covering her eyes. “I can’t look at the screen. I’m sorry.” The cause of the actor’s dismay is not, as you might think, my face, but her own. It’s midway through our interview and I’ve switched off my laptop camera to evade internet issues, leaving Olsen alone, staring back at herself. She spends the rest of the chat with her eyes modestly directed to the right. “We should have caught up in person,” she says.This isn’t the behaviour you’d expect from a bankable Hollywood star of Marvel movies – and one who comes from an acting dynasty....
MOVIES
