Johnny Depp’s ‘mega pint of red wine’ has become an instant meme

 3 days ago

During Johnny Depp's defamation trial against Amber Heard, the Aquaman actress submitted footage of Depp smashing up a kitchen at his home in West Hollywood, California, when the former couple were married.

The video was played in the Virginia courtroom and Heard notably closed her eyes and looked down while the clip was on. The video was part of Depp's questioning under cross-examination by Heard’s lawyer at the end of the trial’s second week.

In the clip, Depp could be heard shouting ‘Motherf*****. Motherf***** and someone could be heard punching a wall.

Heard was caught on the video, telling Depp, “All I did was say sorry. Did something happen to you? I don’t think so. You drank this whole thing this morning? You’re smashing s***.”

Depp was asked by her attorney if he had drunk a “mega pint of red wine”, to which the actor told him he had poured himself “a large glass of wine. I thought it necessary.”

Despite the heavy moment from the court proceedings, the instance has become a source of internet memes. The phrase "mega-pint of wine" has sparked an abundance of tweets while audio is going viral on TikTok.

"If 'mega pint of wine' isn't on a brunch menu by this Sunday, we have failed as a society. #megapintofwine #DeppvHeard," reads one tweet.

Others are sharing videos of themselves alongside the court audio.

"Happy Saturday #megapint #johnnydepp #wine" read one tweet.

One person even shared a novelty wine glass from the moment they created.

Sometimes I even amuse myself! #megapint #jonnydepp #meme #funny #cricut #smallbusinessowner should I add it to my shop ?

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

