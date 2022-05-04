ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Cruise jokes about James Corden leaving Late Late Show: 'I would not have fired you'

By Isobel Lewis
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Tom Cruise has joked about James Corden being “fired” from The Late Late Show .

Last week, the British actor announced that he would be stepping down from his US talk show , which he joined in 2015.

Corden told audiences that he had been contracted to appear on the show until this summer, but would be staying until next year.

Appearing as a guest on the late-night show on Tuesday (3 May), Cruise offered his condolences to Corden.

“It’s such a privilege to be here. I’m sorry about the news, I’m sorry you got fired,” Cruise said. “I’m here for you tonight, whatever you need.

“I would not have fired you. I’m here for you if you need anything. I just want you to know that I’m sorry.”

Corden joked back: “I would love it if you could lend me some money.”

“I told you, anything James,” Cruise said, with Corden responding: “Well, this works out great for me.”

Discussing leaving The Late Late Show on air last week, Corden said that the programme had “changed my life”.

“I love it, I love all the people that work here, I am so proud of what we’ve achieved, it’s been beyond my wildest, wildest dreams,” he said.

“When I started this journey it was always going to be just that, a journey, an adventure.”

Corden continued: “I never saw it as my final destination, and I never want this show to overstay its welcome, I love making it and I really think in a year from now that will be a good time to move on and see what’s out there.”

While a date is yet to be announced, Corden will leave the show next spring and has promised that there will be tears when he exits.

Syracuse.com

Lady Gaga kisses Tom Cruise, sings new ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ song; more: Buzz

Lady Gaga kisses Tom Cruise, sings new ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ song. Take his breath away: Lady Gaga gave Syracuse-born actor Tom Cruise a kiss on the cheek when he visited her at her Las Vegas residency, and he returned the gesture. “Thank you for coming to the show last night. I love you my friend @tomcruise,” she wrote Monday, along with photos of the friendly smooch. On Tuesday morning, Mother Monster debuted her new song for the “Top Gun: Maverick” soundtrack: “Hold My Hand,” an uplifting anthem which she calls “a love letter to the world during and after a very hard time.” The track will appear in the new “Top Gun” sequel, premiering May 27 in theaters, featuring Cruise as Maverick opposite Miles Teller (as Goose’s son), Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Ed Harris and Val Kilmer. The original 1986 film featured some unforgettable music, including Kenny Loggins’ “Danger Zone,” “Playing with the Boys” and Berlin’s “Take My Breath Away.”
SYRACUSE, NY
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Independent

Mark Hamill claims he lost thousands of Twitter followers in hours after Elon Musk sale agreed

Mark Hamill has revealed he lost thousands of followers on Twitter in the space of a few hours yesterday (25 April).While the exact reason for the exodus has not been confirmed, his tweet came shortly after it was announced that Elon Musk is set to purchase the social media platform in a deal worth $44bn.Since the news broke, many users of the site (including Jameela Jamil) have announced their intention to delete their accounts, owing to Musk’s reputation as a politically controversial figure. It is believed this could be the reason for Hamill’s loss in followers.“Weird. I just lost...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Mummy’ Reboot Director Calls the Tom Cruise Film “The Biggest Failure of My Life”

Alex Kurtzman is no longer keeping his feelings about making The Mummy under wraps. Kurtzman, who is a writer, director and executive producer on Showtime’s new sci-fi series The Man Who Fell to Earth, opened up to the Bingeworthy podcast on Friday about his “brutal” experience as helmer of the Tom Cruise-starring film that was an intended reboot of the Mummy franchise. The project, which was released in June 2017 and had been envisioned as launching Universal’s cinematic Dark Universe focusing on the studio’s movie monsters, was unsuccessful critically and commercially, and Kurtzman hasn’t directed a feature since.More from The Hollywood...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Late Late Show#British#Tomcruise
OK! Magazine

Brothers At Odds: Prince William's Friends Claim He Believes Prince Harry 'Lost The Plot' After Bombshell Oprah Winfrey Interview

Prince William and Prince Harry's relationship has been strained ever since the bombshell Oprah Winfrey tell-all which was later followed by Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, abandoning their royal duties and moving to the United States. Now, royal author Robert Jobson is further opening up about what he's learned about The Duke Of Cambridge over the years. According to his sources, William is still very disappointed about the sit-down, and at one point, wasn't sure what the future would hold for their brotherly bond. "To say William felt deeply let down would be an understatement," a source claimed per...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Kenny Loggins’ Classic ‘Danger Zone’ to Be Featured in Tom Cruise’s ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

It’s been more than three decades since Tom Cruise made his debut in “Top Gun” as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell. In addition to the film seeing mass critical acclaim, its soundtrack experienced equal success. However, now, the movie’s upcoming sequel, “Top Gun: Maverick”, promises to feature at least one iconic song. Be prepared for a looked-forward-to “Top Gun” spotlight on rock artist Kenny Loggins’ “Danger Zone.”
MOVIES
PopCrush

Sharon Osbourne Calls Out Cancel Culture Hypocrisy: ‘If Hitler Were Alive Today, They Would Give Him a TV Show’

Last month it was revealed that Sharon Osbourne would be returning to television, partnered with Piers Morgan on a new U.K. series named The Talk. This comes nearly a year after Osbourne was suspended and eventually exited the U.S. talk show The Talk after expressing her support for Morgan in an intense discussion over race with co-host Sheryl Underwood. Now, in a new interview with the U.K.'s Sunday Times, Osbourne reveals how cancel culture impacted her as she eventually parted ways with her longtime daytime talk series amidst public backlash.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Dave Chappelle reveals the man who attacked him on stage told him his motives afterwards

At a secret comedy show in Los Angeles last night (5 May), Dave Chappelle shared more details about his experience of being attacked on stage earlier this week.Chappelle, 48, was performing at the Hollywood Bowl on Tuesday night (3 May) as part of the Netflix is a Joke festival when a man rushed on to the stage and attacked him, carrying a replica handgun fitted with an ejecting knife blade.Immediately after the altercation, the attacker – since identified as 23-year-old Isaiah Lee – was detained by security and removed from the scene. Watch footage of the attack here.Chappelle yesterday...
CELEBRITIES
NME

Lady Gaga announces new ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ song ‘Hold My Hand’

Lady Gaga has shared details of a new track, ‘Hold My Hand’, set to feature on the forthcoming Tom Cruise film Top Gun: Maverick. Posting on social media, Gaga explained that she had been working on the track “for years”, and spoke candidly about what both the process and end result meant to her.
MUSIC
Daily Mail

'Maybe you should Wikipedia me': Katy Perry reacts hilariously to an American Idol contestant who awkwardly links her to a John Mayer song - as they seem unaware the musicians dated

Katy Perry reacted quite hilariously to a Top 11 contestant on American Idol during a unique song challenge on Monday night's episode. Each of the remaining contestants were given a song to perform by each judge - Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan - with the singer selecting one and then tasked with guessing which judge picked that song for him or her.
MUSIC
Page Six

Tom Cruise arrives in helicopter to star-studded ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ premiere

If there’s one thing Tom Cruise knows, it’s how to arrive in style. The actor touched down for the highly anticipated “Top Gun: Maverick” premiere in a USS Midway helicopter, before casually strolling onto the red carpet in San Diego, Calif., on Wednesday. The 59-year-old — who is famous for doing his own stunts in films — rocked up to the star-studded event looking dapper as ever, sporting a black tux for the overdue occasion. Cruise was all smiles as he waved to a massive crowd of diehard fans who have patiently waited 36 years since the original film. Eagle-eyed fans even spotted a key detail...
SAN DIEGO, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Damon Thomas Speaks On Marriage To Kim Kardashian, Her Ecstasy Claims

Kim Kardashian's ex-husband, Damon Thomas, continues to "wish her the best," despite any false narratives about their past relationship. The 51-year-old sat down with DJ Vlad, looking back at his marriage with now-billionaire businesswoman Kim Kardashian in the early 2000s. He believes he's played a "part in their journey," however, he doesn't want to be known as "Kim Kardashian's husband" and wants to "get in control of [his] narrative," as many people fail to recognize he has won Grammys and even made it to the Oscars.
RELATIONSHIPS
Outsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Co-Host Vanna White’s ‘Sweet Stella’ Dies, Posts Photo Tribute

On Monday (April 25th), long-time “Wheel of Fortune” co-host Vanna White took to her Instagram account to announce her cat Stella passed away. The feline was 16 years old. “My sweet Stella has gone to kitty heaven,” Vanna White declared in the social media post, which features a snapshot of her kissing the cat. “I miss her so much and will cherish the special memories of the 16 years we had together.”
PETS
The Independent

The Independent

637K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
