Crossrail opening date revealed

By Simon Calder
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Crossrail , the £19bn project to build a fast east-west link through London, will finally open to passengers on 24 May – 41 months later than originally planned.

But the line beneath the capital will not run on Sundays until some time in the autumn.

The botched rail project has been branded the Elizabeth Line . It is designed to link Reading and Heathrow airport, west of the capital, with Shenfield in Essex and Abbey Wood in southeast London.

The mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said: “This is the most significant addition to our transport network in decades, and will revolutionise travel across the capital and the south east – as well as delivering a £42 billion boost to the whole UK economy and hundreds of thousands of new homes and jobs.

“Green public transport is the future and the opening of the Elizabeth line is a landmark moment for our capital and our whole country, particularly in this special Platinum Jubilee year.

“I’m so proud of this new line and can’t wait for millions of passengers to start riding on the Elizabeth Line from 24 May.”

But initially the only through-London service will be between Abbey Wood in the southeast of the capital and Paddington station on the western side of the city centre.

Travellers hoping to travel from Reading or Heathrow airport to Shenfield will need to change trains twice: at Paddington and at Liverpool Street.

The western half of the project will be connected through to Abbey Wood in “autumn 2022” with the final timetable – involving trains every five minutes in both directions – by May 2023.

Trains were due to start running through the heart of London between Paddington in the west and Whitechapel in the east in December 2018.

But with only months to go before the launch, the project team admitted it was way behind schedule.

Since then costs have mushroomed to £4bn above the original £14.8bn budget – a rise of 27 per cent.

Testing the system is currently costing around £2m per day.

When complete, the railway will include 26 miles of new tunnels and a total of 41 stations.

