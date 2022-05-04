How to use Tesco Clubcard vouchers

As the rise in the cost of groceries and utilities continues to impact the nation’s finances, savvy shoppers are searching for ways to minimise their spending on essentials.

According to the latest figures from the Office for National Statistics, published in April, nine out of 10 shoppers said costs had risen in the past month.

While almost half of UK adults (46 per cent) reported that they would be able to save money in November 2021, 37 per cent now believe they would be able to save money in the next 12 months.

One helpful addition which can help cut the costs of groceries is Tesco’s Clubcard.

The supermarket has garnered praise in recent weeks for offering impressive price reductions to Clubcard holders, cutting the price of some branded products by more than half.

Among its current Clubcard price offers, the grocer is currently offering money off Yorkshire Tea, Kellogg’s cereal, Finish dishwashing tablets and Heinz soups to name a few.

But how does the Clubcard scheme work? Here’s everything you need to know.

How can I get Clubcard prices?

Those who want to take advantage of Tesco Clubcard prices need to sign up to register a Clubcard member account.

This can be done on Tesco’s online website here . The scheme is open to anyone over the age of 18.

Creating an account is a quick process, and requires your name, address and contact number.

Alternatively, shoppers can sign up via the Tesco Clubcard app, which is available to download to your mobile phone.

How do I use my Clubcard online and in-store?

For those who shop online, a Clubcard number will be assigned to your account after you sign up. This will automatically be applied to the checkout when you complete your first purchase.

Those shopping in store can simply scan the app at the checkout and the discounts will be applied.

When creating an account, users will also be given the opportunity to order a physical Clubcard. This can also be used in the store as an alternative if you do not have the app.

What are Clubcard vouchers and how do they work?

Clubcard vouchers are different from Clubcard prices. Every time a shopper spends £1 in-store or online, they will receive one point. Points are then converted into Clubcard vouchers which can be redeemed against your shopping.

For example, 150 points gets you a £1.50 voucher which can be applied to your shopping at the checkout. Vouchers can be spent on Tesco groceries, fuel and with the supermarket’s reward partners.

See the full list of partners here .