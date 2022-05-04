ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

May The 4th Be With You on This Star Wars Day

By Melissa Bartlett
 3 days ago
On this “May The Force (4th) Be With You Day”. I can say I am one of the few who haven’t watched all of the “Star Wars” movies. I haven’t. When I tell people this I usually get a look of disbelief. There is a reason. I do own Disney+ so...

Mix 94.1

Yellow City Comic Con Is Back. Who’s Here This Weekend?

It's one of the most beloved events to roll through Amarillo each year. However, it hasn't come through since 2019. Thanks a lot COVID. It's back this weekend though! I'm talking about Amarillo's Yellow City Comic Con, or YC3 as many like to call it. This year's comeback edition will...
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1 KMXJ plays the best variety of music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

