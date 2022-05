The Monaco royal family had a busy Saturday as they headed out to the Sainte Devote Rugby Tournament where under 12s from 14 countries competed. Princess Charlene was accompanied by her husband Prince Albert and their twin children Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, seven. The tournament, which was running for its tenth edition, was founded in 2009 and encourages children who are all under the age of 12 to engage in friendly competition in the hope that they will make friends with others who come from all over the world.

