Tea Chapter is a quaint Chinese teahouse in Singapore’s first-ever restored shophouse

With its winning combo of soul-soothing ’80s nostalgia and watch-through-your-fingers moments of supernatural horror, the ‘Stranger Things’ universe is a pretty compelling one. So it’s no surprise that Netflix and events company Fever have teamed up to let fans explore it for themselves. ‘Stranger Things: The Experience’ is coming to London this summer and it’s a multimedia experience (presumably, that means it relies on video footage rather than live actors) that’s designed to immerse you in the world of the wildly popular series. It begins with the chance to experience the terrors of the Hawkins Lab and the Upside Down. Then, once you’ve escaped, there’s the chance to discover the sweeter joys of hangout spots Scoops Ahoy and the Palace Arcade.

