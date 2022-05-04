ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis area Congresswomen say Capitol Hill will be the new battle ground for abortion

KMOX News Radio
KMOX News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43UFAg_0fSUEkZU00

SAINT LOUIS, MO (KMOX) - Congresswoman Ann Wagner has some ideas why someone would leak the draft opinion. "This is an effort to completely do away with the 60 vote threshold, the filibuster as it's known, in the United States Senate to try to move legislation to federally codify Roe v. Wade," says Wagner.

That's what Congresswoman Cori Bush is calling for -- the US House and Senate to pass a law legalizing abortion nationwide. "What we need is to get this bill passed, and in order to do that we would need to get rid of this filibuster to make sure that we can get this done and across the President's desk."

Bush is also encouraging women to protest.

Wagner, says she expects whoever leaked the document to be found out soon, saying only a small number of people had access to it.

@2022 Audacy (KMOX). All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Saint Louis, MO Government
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Government
City
Saint Louis, MO
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ann Wagner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Capitol Hill#Abortion Law#Senate#House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
RFT (Riverfront Times)

St. Louis County Man to Be Put to Death for Murders Committed in 1996

Governor Mike Parsons said in a statement today that Missouri will go ahead with the execution of Carman Deck, whose death penalty sentence has previously been overturned three times. Deck's execution has been opposed by the Missouri Catholic Conference, the ACLU of Missouri, the Missouri State Conference of the NAACP...
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
KMOX News Radio

KMOX News Radio

Saint Louis, MO
8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from St. Louis.

 https://www.audacy.com/kmox

Comments / 0

Community Policy