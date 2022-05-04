St. Louis area Congresswomen say Capitol Hill will be the new battle ground for abortion

SAINT LOUIS, MO (KMOX) - Congresswoman Ann Wagner has some ideas why someone would leak the draft opinion. "This is an effort to completely do away with the 60 vote threshold, the filibuster as it's known, in the United States Senate to try to move legislation to federally codify Roe v. Wade," says Wagner.

That's what Congresswoman Cori Bush is calling for -- the US House and Senate to pass a law legalizing abortion nationwide. "What we need is to get this bill passed, and in order to do that we would need to get rid of this filibuster to make sure that we can get this done and across the President's desk."

Bush is also encouraging women to protest.

Wagner, says she expects whoever leaked the document to be found out soon, saying only a small number of people had access to it.

