WY Billings MT Zone Forecast

Forecast: Today's the pick of the week with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 70s. Clouds make a comeback tonight, but it should remain dry. As for tomorrow, it will become more unsettled with rain/showers developing. It won't be quite as warm either with highs around 60.Looking Ahead: Rain will continue to push through the area tomorrow night through Saturday with pockets of moderate to heavy rain at times. All the while, our winds will ramp up, so it will become a little gusty out there. In addition to this, some minor coastal flooding is possible. And when all is said and done, 1-2" of rainfall is expected, but only nuisance flooding is expected at this time. As for Mother's Day, there's a slight chance of showers with breezy conditions and highs in the low 60s.

