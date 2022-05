For some time now, automakers have been banking on the expectation that EV batteries – the most expensive component of an electric vehicle – would decline in price over time, making electric vehicles more affordable for the masses and enabling widespread adoption. However, the opposite has happened as numerous supply chain issues have wreaked havoc on the automotive industry as a whole, making raw materials and everything else significantly more expensive. Now, Ford EV battery supplier CATL has announced that it is also raising its prices, according to Reuters.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO