Top 5 condo sales in St. Johns County: Sand Dollar Condo unit sells for $1 million
A unit at Sand Dollar Condo in St. Augustine Beach sold for $1 million on April 13. The 1,554-square-foot unit previously sold for $1,325,000 in June 2015.
Recent St. Johns County condo sales
Sand Dollar Condo
- 8000 A1A S., Unit 404, St. Augustine Beach 32080
- Sales price: $1,000,000
- Square feet: 1,554
- Per square foot: $644
- Year built: 1982
- Buyer: Anthony Fanelli
- Sale date: April 13
Sunset Harbor Condo
- 115 Sunset Harbor Way, Unit 201, Crescent Beach 32080
- Sales price: $869,000
- Square feet: 2,416
- Per square foot: $360
- Year built: 2005
- Buyer: Shana Lynn Hatfield Living Trust
- Sale date: April 14
Colony Reef Club Condo
- 4670 A1A S., Unit 1202, Butler Beach 32080
- Sales price: $769,900
- Square feet: 1,080
- Per square foot: $713
- Year built: 1985
- Buyer: Robert Seely Fullington
- Sale date: April 12
Tifton Cove Condo
- 41 Tifton Way S., Unit 41, Ponte Vedra Beach 32082
- Sales price: $525,000
- Square feet: 1,415
- Per square foot: $371
- Year built: 1976
- Buyer: William and Gayle Erickson
- Sale date: April 14
Villages of Seloy Condos
- 51 Ocale Court, Unit 113A, St. Augustine 32084
- Sales price: $415,000
- Square feet: 1,760
- Per square foot: $236
- Year built: 2015
- Buyer: Rick and Patricia Caley
- Sale date: April 15
Condo sales
There were 19 condo unit sales during the week of April 10, down from 32 the week of April 3. The median sales price was $272,500, down from $281,050. The average sales price was $364,416, down from $408,034.
