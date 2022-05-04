ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Johns County, FL

Top 5 condo sales in St. Johns County: Sand Dollar Condo unit sells for $1 million

By Ty Hinton, St. Augustine Record
The St. Augustine Record
 3 days ago
A unit at Sand Dollar Condo in St. Augustine Beach sold for $1 million on April 13. The 1,554-square-foot unit previously sold for $1,325,000 in June 2015.

Recent St. Johns County condo sales

Sand Dollar Condo

  • 8000 A1A S., Unit 404, St. Augustine Beach 32080
  • Sales price: $1,000,000
  • Square feet: 1,554
  • Per square foot: $644
  • Year built: 1982
  • Buyer: Anthony Fanelli
  • Sale date: April 13

Sunset Harbor Condo

  • 115 Sunset Harbor Way, Unit 201, Crescent Beach 32080
  • Sales price: $869,000
  • Square feet: 2,416
  • Per square foot: $360
  • Year built: 2005
  • Buyer: Shana Lynn Hatfield Living Trust
  • Sale date: April 14

Colony Reef Club Condo

  • 4670 A1A S., Unit 1202, Butler Beach 32080
  • Sales price: $769,900
  • Square feet: 1,080
  • Per square foot: $713
  • Year built: 1985
  • Buyer: Robert Seely Fullington
  • Sale date: April 12

Tifton Cove Condo

  • 41 Tifton Way S., Unit 41, Ponte Vedra Beach 32082
  • Sales price: $525,000
  • Square feet: 1,415
  • Per square foot: $371
  • Year built: 1976
  • Buyer: William and Gayle Erickson
  • Sale date: April 14

Villages of Seloy Condos

  • 51 Ocale Court, Unit 113A, St. Augustine 32084
  • Sales price: $415,000
  • Square feet: 1,760
  • Per square foot: $236
  • Year built: 2015
  • Buyer: Rick and Patricia Caley
  • Sale date: April 15

Condo sales

There were 19 condo unit sales during the week of April 10, down from 32 the week of April 3. The median sales price was $272,500, down from $281,050. The average sales price was $364,416, down from $408,034.

