Top 5 condo sales in St. Johns County: Sand Dollar Condo unit sells for $1 million

A unit at Sand Dollar Condo in St. Augustine Beach sold for $1 million on April 13. The 1,554-square-foot unit previously sold for $1,325,000 in June 2015.

Recent St. Johns County condo sales

Sand Dollar Condo

8000 A1A S., Unit 404, St. Augustine Beach 32080

Sales price: $1,000,000

Square feet: 1,554

Per square foot: $644

Year built: 1982

Buyer: Anthony Fanelli

Sale date: April 13

Sunset Harbor Condo

115 Sunset Harbor Way, Unit 201, Crescent Beach 32080

Sales price: $869,000

Square feet: 2,416

Per square foot: $360

Year built: 2005

Buyer: Shana Lynn Hatfield Living Trust

Sale date: April 14

Colony Reef Club Condo

4670 A1A S., Unit 1202, Butler Beach 32080

Sales price: $769,900

Square feet: 1,080

Per square foot: $713

Year built: 1985

Buyer: Robert Seely Fullington

Sale date: April 12

Tifton Cove Condo

41 Tifton Way S., Unit 41, Ponte Vedra Beach 32082

Sales price: $525,000

Square feet: 1,415

Per square foot: $371

Year built: 1976

Buyer: William and Gayle Erickson

Sale date: April 14

Villages of Seloy Condos

51 Ocale Court, Unit 113A, St. Augustine 32084

Sales price: $415,000

Square feet: 1,760

Per square foot: $236

Year built: 2015

Buyer: Rick and Patricia Caley

Sale date: April 15

Condo sales

There were 19 condo unit sales during the week of April 10, down from 32 the week of April 3. The median sales price was $272,500, down from $281,050. The average sales price was $364,416, down from $408,034.