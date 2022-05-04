Celebrating a milestone: St. Johns County Council on Aging honors people over 95

The St. Johns County Council on Aging hosted its centenarian luncheon on Monday, after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event took place at its River House building in St. Augustine to honor county residents over 95.

Attendees included Jackson Winchester, 100, who, during World War II, flew 24 bombing missions over Germany as a navigator in a B-17 with U.S. Army Air Corps. After the war, he completed five degrees and taught economics at the University of North Florida.

'I was too young and stupid to be scared'

Col. William Pruitt, 102, served in the U.S. Merchant Marines during World War II where he crossed the Atlantic eight times. After the war, he joined the U.S. Army, where he served for more than 30 years and retired as a colonel working with the Florida National Guard.

"I was too young and stupid to be scared," he said.

Catherine Cervelli, 100, retired to St. Augustine to be with her family after working in the clothing industry in New York City for many years. “I did everything in this life that I could do. I was very lucky,” she said.

Want to live to be 100? Don't overeat

Marjory Drach, 101, lived on a farm in New York where she raised three children. Her advice to people is not to overeat. “That is the way to live to be 100,” she said.

Marguerite “Peggy” Campbell, 101, recently moved to St. Augustine after living in East Palatka for many years with her late husband, former State Representative and physician, Dr. Roy Campbell.

Charlotte Pichotta, 102, who has lived in the area for more than 30 years and really likes it here, she said.

Johnnie Pasco, 100, has lived in St. Augustine for 77 years. She and her family were very active in the civil rights movement in the 1960s. “I have been blessed with my family and friends. I really have seen this town change of the years,” she said.

“We are happy to have this event back,” said Becky Yanni, executive director of the COA. “It is important to honor our elders – their work and their lives made this country what it is today. We owe them a lot.”

The COA will host another event in the northern part of the county May 19 at The Players Community Senior Center in Ponte Vedra Beach.