Crawford County reports 18 new COVID cases; Ohio cases surge 26.7%

By Mike Stucka USA TODAY NETWORK
 3 days ago

New coronavirus cases leaped in Ohio in the week ending Sunday, rising 26.7% as 8,731 cases were reported. The previous week had 6,890 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Ohio ranked 27th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States increased 8.9% from the week before, with 381,004 cases reported. With 3.51% of the country's population, Ohio had 2.29% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 41 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Crawford County reported 18 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported five cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 11,204 cases and 214 deaths.

Within Ohio, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Lorain County with 125 cases per 100,000 per week; Cuyahoga County with 118; and Geauga County with 112. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Cuyahoga County, with 1,462 cases; Franklin County, with 1,271 cases; and Hamilton County, with 644. Weekly case counts rose in 70 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Cuyahoga, Franklin and Lorain counties.

>> See how your community has fared with recent coronavirus cases

Ohio ranked 43rd among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 63.5% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 77.6%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Sunday, Ohio reported administering another 84,495 vaccine doses, including 7,332 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 93,961 vaccine doses, including 7,739 first doses. In all, Ohio reported it has administered 17,847,588 total doses.

Across Ohio, cases fell in 15 counties, with the best declines in Lucas County, with 438 cases from 694 a week earlier; in Huron County, with 15 cases from 26; and in Hocking County, with 15 cases from 25.

In Ohio, 68 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, zero people were reported dead.

A total of 2,697,058 people in Ohio have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 38,428 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 81,365,218 people have tested positive and 993,733 people have died.

>> Track coronavirus cases across the United States

Ohio's COVID-19 hospital admissions rising

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, May 1.

Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

  • Last week: 1,837
  • The week before that: 903
  • Four weeks ago: 973

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

  • Last week: 43,243
  • The week before that: 39,428
  • Four weeks ago: 37,216

Hospitals in 34 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 34 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 38 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

This article originally appeared on Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum: Crawford County reports 18 new COVID cases; Ohio cases surge 26.7%

