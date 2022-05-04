ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Fierce protector': Mom who died in Spaulding Turnpike crash helped son, 6, fight cancer

By Megan Fernandes, Fosters Daily Democrat
 3 days ago
When Kelly Williams spent Easter with her sister Kyla Morgan, she had no idea it would be the last time she'd hug or see her.

The holiday gathering last month was peaceful but somber, Williams said, as the family mourned the sudden passing of both their father and an uncle early this year. It was the first holiday since their passing.

"We as sisters hugged each other a little tighter that day," Williams recalled. "I just wish I knew it was the last time."

Williams said the news of her 38-year-old sister's sudden and tragic death in a three-vehicle crash on the Spaulding Turnpike in Dover last week was a heartbreaking shock to the family.

Morgan had left her home in Barrington and was on her way to work at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard last Tuesday around 5:30 a.m. After taking evasive actions to avoid an accident, Morgan lost control of the vehicle and collided with a concrete barrier along the median side of the roadway, leaving her car stalled in a perpendicular angle in the roadway, according to New Hampshire State Police. Morgan's vehicle was struck by an oncoming vehicle that couldn't stop in time, police said, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Morgan was a business analyst at the shipyard, where she had worked in different roles for more than 15 years.

Morgan was the mom of a child battling cancer

Williams said her sister was one of the strongest, most resilient people she knew. Morgan supported her 6-year-old son Wyatt through countless cancer treatments over the last two years.

She said Wyatt, who is now in remission, was diagnosed with leukemia, a cancer that attacks the body's blood-forming tissues, bone marrow and the lymphatic system. Williams says it's tragic her sister will miss out on her son's future.

"She was an incredibly dedicated mom to Wyatt," Williams said. "The past two years have been consumed with taking care of him, being there with him 24/7. She was always so strong, a fierce protector and would do anything for her family."

Morgan was a very creative and artistic person, always sketching portraits of her favorite artists like Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald and Janis Joplin in her sketchbook. Williams remembers her sister as being an avid outdoors person, too, hiking, kayaking and enjoying nature. It was one of her favorite pastimes with her friends and family before her son became ill.

"It's a huge loss for our family, but we know the imprint she left on the world will live on," Williams said. "She left an imprint on the hearts in our family, the people she encountered in the hospital caring for Wyatt, the people she encountered on the shipyard, and the people she encountered in her day-to-day life. You don't realize every interaction you have makes a difference in somebody's life."

Morgan is remembered as someone who always stood up for what was right and protected those who are vulnerable. Williams recalled her sister defending a child in a Market Basket store several years ago. The father of the child was screaming at his son, and pushed him into a wine display. Williams said Morgan got in between the two and shielded the boy until police arrived.

Williams remembers another time where her sister pulled over for a mother on the side of the road who was flagging down help. Morgan pulled over and helped save a choking child.

"That's just who she was," Williams said. "She would stand up for anybody in need and for whatever she felt was right. She loved people, and she loved God. When she set her mind to something, she did it well, then she gave it all she had."

Family reeling and relying on faith

Williams said her brother-in-law, Nick, and young Wyatt are having a difficult time coping with the sudden loss of Morgan. Morgan and Nick were married for more than a decade, and Wyatt is still too young to fully understand, Williams said.

"It's heartbreaking, especially after watching them go through so much already," Williams said. "Wyatt is like his Mom, he's the sweetest, most caring person. We will keep her memory alive, and help him remember her legacy and the impact she's made on so many."

Morgan's family is raising money through a GoFundMe online fundraiser, to go toward her final expenses as well as to keep her family afloat as they mourn. Thousands of dollars were quickly donated.

With the grief still fresh for Williams and the entire family, she has learned the hard way just how short life can be.

"We're not guaranteed tomorrow," Williams said. "I know Kyla would say something like that, too. We have seen how you never know what moment could be your last, and that makes you want to treasure more moments. We are a family of faith, and that will carry us through this."

