ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset County, PA

Byer's memorable senior year continues with all-state basketball selection

By Adam Ripple, The Daily American
The Daily American
The Daily American
 3 days ago

Conemaugh Township's Jackson Byer already has a Class 2A all-state football selection as a wideout in his senior season. He added a second-team, all-state honor from the Pa. Sports Writers when the Class 2A boys basketball team was released on Wednesday.

"It is a true honor," said Byer. "The people around me have brought me to this point. Not many people get selected all-state in football and basketball in the same year. It definitely was not just me; it was my coaches, my teammates, parents and everyone who has surrounded me."

Class 1A all-state honors Prosser, Adams selected to Pa. Sports Writers All-State Boys Basketball Team

Byer, a Juniata College commit, went over 1,000 career points this season. He tallied 435 points, 160 rebounds, 117 steals and 98 assists. He averaged 19.8 points, 7.3 rebounds, 5.3 steals and 4.5 assists per game. Byer shot an impressive 48% from behind the arc, pouring in 49 3-pointers.

All-State honors Conemaugh Township senior WR Byer finishes career with all-state honor

A five-sport athlete, Byer also plays baseball, golfs and runs track part-time. He was the lone senior to see significant minutes on the hardwood this year. The Indians went 21-4, winning their second straight District 5 Class 2A title despite a significant roster overhaul. Conemaugh Township also finished WestPAC runner-up.

"The speed that we played at and the level we played at every game compared to last year, that was the biggest part of all of our success this year," Byer said. "Coach (Chuck) Lesko just let us go out there and play and do what we do."

Stars shine Somerset County basketball players showcase talents in District 5 All-Star games

Byer nearly willed the Indians to a first-round state playoff victory over Greensburg Central Catholic with a 25-point performance for the ages. He made big plays down the stretch to force overtime. Coach Lesko saw Byer do that time and time again this past season.

"When we needed a play to be made, he made the play," Lesko said of Byer. "That is an invaluable resource to have. Whatever we needed, he showed he could do it.

"I have been blessed to coach several all-state athletes, and I think Jackson really stands up there with any of them. He's one of the most complete players. He plays every facet of the game, not just scoring and passing or the things everybody sees. He plays defense and he rebounds. A lot of our success was because of that."

Daily American All-Stars Meet the 2022 Daily American Somerset County Boys Basketball All-Stars

Byer had a strong supporting cast. However, he was the player that set the tone game in and game out.

"Jackson was on a mission to get things done, no doubt about that," Lesko said. "For him to basically be the only senior to play and start, he led by example. He was an invaluable member of our squad for four years. He was voted our Defensive Player of the Year every year on up since his freshman year. That says a lot. Not just this year, but in years past, he had the respect of his teammates. He is just a good team player."

Pennsylvania Sports Writers Boys' Basketball Team

Class 2A

First Team

Jake DiMichele, 6-3, senior, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart

Jacob Beccles, 6-3, senior, Constitution

Elijah Harden, 6-0, senior, Kennedy Catholic

Jackson Juzang, 5-9, senior, Winchester Thurston

Kaden Claar, 6-1, senior, Portage

Ross Eyer, 6-4, junior, Muncy

Second Team

Camden Hurst, 6-2, junior, Lancaster Mennonite

Lamar Glover, 5-10, senior, Constitution

Dawson Summers, 6-4, senior, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart

Jackson Byer, 5-11, senior, Conemaugh Township

Malik Lampkins-Rudolph, 6-2, senior, Kennedy Catholic

Riley Young, 6-5, senior, Line Mountain

Third Team

Hector Tiburcio, 6-2, senior, Antietam

Isaiah Niemczyk, 6-4, senior Canton

Owen Kosar, 6-1, senior, Shenandoah Valley

Blake Morningstar, 6-4, junior, Wyalusing Valley

Joey Macciocco, 6-1, junior, Old Forge

Isaac Clayton, 6-1, senior, Rocky Grove

Coach of the Year — Mike Rodriguez, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart

Player of the Year — Jake DiMichele, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart

Adam Ripple is the Daily American sports editor. He can be reached at 814-444-5926. Follow him on Twitter @ARipple_DAsport. Follow Daily American Sports on Facebook.

This article originally appeared on The Daily American: Byer's memorable senior year continues with all-state basketball selection

Comments / 0

Related
Troy Record

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Troy holds on for 6-4 victory over Shen

TROY, NY – Troy picked up a big Suburban Council victory on Tuesday afternoon over Shenendehowa, 6-4. Tyler Spenard started on the mound for Troy and went five and two-thirds innings. He allowed seven hits and six walks, but was able to limit the damage with just two runs crossing the plate on his watch. He struck out seven, picking up the win.
TROY, NY
The Morning Call

Boys basketball: Becahi’s Edixon Gomez caps amazing journey with 4A all-state selection; Central’s Liam Joyce and Tyson Thomas honored again

Perhaps everyone who makes it to one of the Pennsylvania Sportswriters All-State teams in boys basketball has a unique story. But none is more compelling than Bethlehem Catholic’s Edixon Gomez’s journey to the third team of the Class 4A squad that was released on Friday. Gomez, who is joined on the third team by Allentown Central Catholic’s Tyson Thomas while Vikings standout Liam Joyce earned ...
ALLENTOWN, PA
The Morning Call

Thursday’s varsity baseball/softball rewind: Northwestern Lehigh baseball works late to beat Southern Lehigh

With a seven-game win streak, Northwestern Lehigh is one of the hottest teams in local high school baseball. In that stretch, The Tigers made it two in a row over Southern Lehigh with a 7-5, 12-inning win Thursday night at Limeport Stadium. It was also Northwestern’s second 12-inning game this week after they went five extra frames against Pen Argyl in a 7-6 win on Monday. After each team ...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Somerset County, PA
Education
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Local
Pennsylvania College Basketball
Local
Pennsylvania Basketball
Somerset County, PA
Sports
County
Somerset County, PA
The Daily American

Student achievements for May 5

Berlin speech team places three at District Congressional DebateBerlin Congressional Debaters took first, second and third place at the District 5 Congressional Debate held in March. Junior Morgan Twombly received the Outstanding Speaker Award taking first place; senior Heidi Coleman won the Superior Speaker Award earning her second place, and Sara Stoltzfus took third place receiving the Merit Speaker Award.
SOMERSET, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boys Basketball#All Star Games#Sacred Heart#Highschoolsports#Class#Juniata College#Wr Byer#Indians
abc27 News

Hempfield shocks Manheim Township, win regular season crown

All streaks come to an end. After 101 straight regular season league victories, Manheim Township girls lacrosse’s long reign in the Lancaster-Lebanon League came to an end on Thursday night as they fell to Hempfield High School 7-5. With the win, the Black Knights have been crowned the Lancaster-Lebanon League regular season champions. “Ever since […]
MANHEIM, PA
The Daily American

Mayer has Somerset baseball trending in right direction

SOMERSET — First-year Somerset baseball coach Jimmy Mayer saw his Golden Eagles take their lumps early in the season, dropping three of their first four games. However, Somerset has found its groove as of late, capturing victories in six of its last seven contests, including five straight wins a week ago. Somerset dumped Penn...
SOMERSET, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Daily American

Trio of Windber student-athletes make college declarations

WINDBER — A trio of Windber athletes finalized where they will be competing at the next level on Thursday afternoon. Cole Strick committed to play baseball at Mount Aloysius College, while Brady Russo is headed to Geneva College for football. Coby Romanchock signed his National Letter of Intent to join the Esports team at St. Francis University. ...
WINDBER, PA
Forsyth County News

Lacrosse: Lambert boys continue dominant playoff push

Lambert's boys lacrosse team cruised past Woodstock Thursday, advancing to the Class 6A-7A Final Four after a dominant 14-1 victory. “It’s been about the effort in the games. Those two one-goal losses were tough for us, but it was actually a reality check that we had to step it up. We’re all about one more practice,” Lambert coach John Spaide said.
WOODSTOCK, GA
PennLive.com

Cumberland Valley fends off Red Land for 14-12 girls lacrosse win

FAIRVIEW TOWNSHIP – Four minutes remained in Thursday’s tightly-contested and much anticipated girls lacrosse showdown between Cumberland Valley and Red Land when the Patriots’ Olivia Glinski scored her fourth goal of the game to tie the contest for the seventh occasion, this time at 11-11. Cumberland Valley head coach Emily Savini immediately called a timeout to address the situation with the Eagles. “We called the timeout and I just said there’s four minutes left and it’s whoever wants to win it more,” Savini said. “You’ve got to go 110 percent and they did that.”
HERSHEY, PA
Erie Times News

Erie's McBride, Girard's Miller set to tip off WNBA season

Erie County natives Kayla McBride and Curt Miller will help the WNBA embark on its next quarter century of competition. The all-women's professional basketball league, founded in 1997, opened its 2022 season with four games on Friday. One of them, the Minnesota Lynx at the Seattle Storm, pitted two teams that each won...
ERIE, PA
The Daily American

The Daily American

714
Followers
818
Post
128K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Somerset, PA from Daily American Online.

 http://dailyamerican.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy