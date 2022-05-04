Byer's memorable senior year continues with all-state basketball selection

Conemaugh Township's Jackson Byer already has a Class 2A all-state football selection as a wideout in his senior season. He added a second-team, all-state honor from the Pa. Sports Writers when the Class 2A boys basketball team was released on Wednesday.

"It is a true honor," said Byer. "The people around me have brought me to this point. Not many people get selected all-state in football and basketball in the same year. It definitely was not just me; it was my coaches, my teammates, parents and everyone who has surrounded me."

Class 1A all-state honors Prosser, Adams selected to Pa. Sports Writers All-State Boys Basketball Team

Byer, a Juniata College commit, went over 1,000 career points this season. He tallied 435 points, 160 rebounds, 117 steals and 98 assists. He averaged 19.8 points, 7.3 rebounds, 5.3 steals and 4.5 assists per game. Byer shot an impressive 48% from behind the arc, pouring in 49 3-pointers.

All-State honors Conemaugh Township senior WR Byer finishes career with all-state honor

A five-sport athlete, Byer also plays baseball, golfs and runs track part-time. He was the lone senior to see significant minutes on the hardwood this year. The Indians went 21-4, winning their second straight District 5 Class 2A title despite a significant roster overhaul. Conemaugh Township also finished WestPAC runner-up.

"The speed that we played at and the level we played at every game compared to last year, that was the biggest part of all of our success this year," Byer said. "Coach (Chuck) Lesko just let us go out there and play and do what we do."

Stars shine Somerset County basketball players showcase talents in District 5 All-Star games

Byer nearly willed the Indians to a first-round state playoff victory over Greensburg Central Catholic with a 25-point performance for the ages. He made big plays down the stretch to force overtime. Coach Lesko saw Byer do that time and time again this past season.

"When we needed a play to be made, he made the play," Lesko said of Byer. "That is an invaluable resource to have. Whatever we needed, he showed he could do it.

"I have been blessed to coach several all-state athletes, and I think Jackson really stands up there with any of them. He's one of the most complete players. He plays every facet of the game, not just scoring and passing or the things everybody sees. He plays defense and he rebounds. A lot of our success was because of that."

Daily American All-Stars Meet the 2022 Daily American Somerset County Boys Basketball All-Stars

Byer had a strong supporting cast. However, he was the player that set the tone game in and game out.

"Jackson was on a mission to get things done, no doubt about that," Lesko said. "For him to basically be the only senior to play and start, he led by example. He was an invaluable member of our squad for four years. He was voted our Defensive Player of the Year every year on up since his freshman year. That says a lot. Not just this year, but in years past, he had the respect of his teammates. He is just a good team player."

Pennsylvania Sports Writers Boys' Basketball Team

Class 2A

First Team

Jake DiMichele, 6-3, senior, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart

Jacob Beccles, 6-3, senior, Constitution

Elijah Harden, 6-0, senior, Kennedy Catholic

Jackson Juzang, 5-9, senior, Winchester Thurston

Kaden Claar, 6-1, senior, Portage

Ross Eyer, 6-4, junior, Muncy

Second Team

Camden Hurst, 6-2, junior, Lancaster Mennonite

Lamar Glover, 5-10, senior, Constitution

Dawson Summers, 6-4, senior, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart

Jackson Byer, 5-11, senior, Conemaugh Township

Malik Lampkins-Rudolph, 6-2, senior, Kennedy Catholic

Riley Young, 6-5, senior, Line Mountain

Third Team

Hector Tiburcio, 6-2, senior, Antietam

Isaiah Niemczyk, 6-4, senior Canton

Owen Kosar, 6-1, senior, Shenandoah Valley

Blake Morningstar, 6-4, junior, Wyalusing Valley

Joey Macciocco, 6-1, junior, Old Forge

Isaac Clayton, 6-1, senior, Rocky Grove

Coach of the Year — Mike Rodriguez, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart

Player of the Year — Jake DiMichele, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart

Adam Ripple is the Daily American sports editor. He can be reached at 814-444-5926. Follow him on Twitter @ARipple_DAsport. Follow Daily American Sports on Facebook.

This article originally appeared on The Daily American: Byer's memorable senior year continues with all-state basketball selection