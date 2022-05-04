Firefly, Jimmie Allen's festival star in 13 can't-miss Delaware fests this spring, summer

This is shaping up to be one of Delaware's biggest springs and summers for entertainment since the pre-pandemic days.

There's no shortage of fun stuff you can do outside of the house: dress up like your favorite Marvel Avenger, discover a new female-fronted band, or satisfy your cravings for great craft beer .

Here are 13 spring and summer events that Delawareans won't want to miss this year:

Wilmington Flower Market

After two years of cancellations due to COVID-19, the Wilmington Flower Market is back in full bloom to celebrate its 100th event with food trucks and free live music.

The music festival begins Thursday and features The Honey Badgers (4 p.m.), Boy Wonder (5 p.m.) and Floorbird (6 p.m.).

Delaware Museum of Nature reopens: Now it's way more TikTok-friendly

Friday features Andrew Moorer (3 p.m.), Royals (4 p.m.), John K (5:30 p.m.) and an as yet unnamed artist for 6:30 p.m.

Saturday will bring the Royals (1-2 p.m.), Lily Rose (3 p.m.), Daisy The Great (4 p.m.) and Firefly Music Festival alum American Authors (5 p.m.).

The new James Malick Stage debuts this year, featuring a lineup curated by Gable Music Ventures. The stage will be in the Beer Garden tent all three days along with cold drinks.

The Thursday lineup in the Beer Garden features Hanna Paige (10:30 a.m. to noon) and PJs (6 to 7 p.m.).

Friday features Tanksley (10:30 a.m. to noon) and AFTYN (6 to 7:30 p.m.).

Saturday will feature Tim Hein (10:30 a.m. to noon) and Diamond Swing Jazz (6 to 7 p.m.).

Proceeds from the Wilmington Flower Market benefit children’s charities in Delaware.

The Flower Market will be held at Rockford Park (W. 19th St. and Tower Road, Wilmington) from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday, May 5 and Friday, May 6; and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, May 7.

Parking on grounds is available for $10. Admission is free. For more info, visit wilmingtonflowermarket.org .

Dover Days Festival

Come rain or shine, the 88th Dover Days Festival will take families back to the Colonial era with a blend of both period and modern entertainment to show off the state’s heritage. The event is known for its parade, Maypole dancing, hot air balloon rides, historic re-enactments, crafts and food vendors.

The parade starts at 9 a.m. on State Street.

Dover Days will be held in downtown Dover near Leg Hall (411 Legislative Ave., Dover) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., May 7. Admission is free. For more info, visit doverdaysfestival.com or the Dover Days Festival and Parade on Faceboo k.

Ladybug Festival, Wilmington & Milford

Gable Music Ventures has been empowering women with its female-fronted Ladybug Festival in Wilmington since 2012.

A few years ago, the event expanded to add a second fest in Milford. This year the Wilmington festival alone delivers over 40 acts. The headliner is Sweet Lizzy Project, a Nashville-based quintet with an appetite for rock.

DJ Jazzy Jeff 'bubble-wrapped' Dover teen: She deejayed parties for Dwyane Wade, Chris Brown

Other notable names in the Wilmington lineup include The Upstarters, Laura Cheadle, The Black Coast and Sug Daniels.

Milford’s Ladybug festival, launching July 30, hasn’t announced its lineup yet.

Wilmington’s Ladybug Festival (Lower Market St., Wilmington) will be held from 5 to 10 p.m., May 20. Admission is free. For more info, visit theladybugfestival.com .

Delaware Pride Festival, Dover

The 25th anniversary of the Delaware Pride Festival will take over the Capital City early in the summer, featuring handfuls of live entertainment and special guests.

This includes appearances from Ashley Lynn (2012 Delaware Pride Queen) and Tatiyanna Voche (2021 Miss Western States America) on the Drag Stage, along with entertainment from the Manhattan Prairie Dogs and Pepper MaShay on the main stage.

Pride Festival is the single largest LGBTQ gathering in the state.

'American Song Contest': Middletown singer shined light on state. Her fans crave more music

Pride Festival will be held near Leg Hall (411 Legislative Ave., Dover) from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., June 4. Admission is free. For more info, visit Delaware Pride on Facebook , delawarepride.org or (302) 265-3020

Greek Festival, Wilmington

There will be gyros galore at the 46th annual Greek Festival.

Last year the menu also included a number of other Mediterranean treats such as Keftedes, pastitsio, spanakopita, melomakarona and baklava.

Festival organizers announced on Facebook that the multi-day event will return this summer.

The Greek Festival will be held at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church (808 N. Broom St., Wilmington) June 6 through June 11. Times haven’t been released yet. For more info, visit Wilmington Greek Festival on Facebook .

June Jam, Houston

Many festival organizers pray they can enjoy at least half of the longevity of the long-running June Jam.

The 44th annual event will keep folks rocking all day with its lineup that includes Triple Rail Turn, JJ Rupp, Joey Fulkerson Band, 440 Band, Storm Over Seattle, Fuzzbox Piranha, Bad Alibi and Scooby Walker.

June Jam is a nonprofit and proceeds over the years have benefitted all sorts of causes, from helping people struggling with medical bills to supporting organizations like Toys for Tots.

June Jam will be held at G&R Recreation Campground (4075 Gun and Rod Club Road, Houston) on June 11. For tickets and more info, visit junejam.com or (302) 272-3127.

Clifford Brown Jazz Festival, Wilmington

The largest free jazz festival on the East Coast turns 35 this summer.

The Clifford Brown Jazz Festival has a history of attracting some of the best jazz musicians in the country to Rodney Square for four days of good vibes, in memory of Wilmington’s own premier jazz trumpeter, Clifford Brown.

The 2022 lineup hasn’t been announced yet.

The Jazz Festival will be held at Rodney Square (1000 N. Market St., Wilmington) from June 15-18. Admission is free. For more info, visit cliffordbrownjazzfest.org .

Dover Comic Con

For the first time in the history of Dover Comic Con, the nerd-friendly event will take place in June instead of August.

This con is the most popular in the state and has been known to attract a couple thousand people, many cosplaying as their favorite anime, video game and superhero characters.

Food and art vendors are usually on tap with sweet items for purchase.

The event is also known for its cosplay contest and for hosting panels on various geeky topics, including how to create your own costume. This year’s schedule hasn’t been announced yet.

Dover Comic Con returns near Dover Public Library (35 Loockerman Plaza, Dover) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., June 18. Admission is free. For more info, visit Dover Comic Con on Facebook , delmarvaevents.net or (302) 741-8200.

Bettie James Fest, Milton

Fresh off of his first Grammy nomination, Milton country star Jimmie Allen will host his second Bettie James Fest in his backyard.

Jimmie Allen: His Delaware friends revealed this about the scrapple lover

The platinum-selling artist will headline the event, while hosting opening acts that include We The Kings, Lainey Wilson, Neon Union, Chayce Beckham, JJ Rupp and Kounty.

Bettie James Fest sold out last year. The name of the festival is in tribute to Allen’s late father, James Allen, and late grandmother, Bettie Snead.

Bettie James Fest will be held at Hudson Fields (29763 Eagle Crest Road, Milton) from 4 to 11:45 p.m., Aug. 13. For tickets and more info, visit tickettailor.com/events/hudsonfields/690532 .

Odessa Brewest

Last year more than 50 brewers from around the nation were on tap at the mouth-watering Historic Odessa Brewfest. Some of those breweries were Oliver Ales, Chesapeake Cider, Loakal Branch, First State Brewing, Downeast Ciders, Brew Dog, Deschutes and Flying Embers. Food was offered from Cantwell’s Tavern.

You should expect more live music and artisan vendors to quench your thirst for a good time at the ninth annual Historic Odessa Brewfest.

The lineup for the festival has not been announced.

The Odessa Brewfest will be held Sept. 10. For more info, visit odessabrewfest.com or 302-378-4119.

Brandywine Festival of the Arts, Wilmington

Culture lovers will get their fill of food and artwork from various art mediums across two days at the 61st Brandywine Festival of the Arts.

The featured artist Beth Palser, an award-winning watercolorist from Brandywine Valley in Chester County, Pennsylvania. She specializes in a style she calls “graphic realism,” which is a mix of realism with hard-edged brush strokes that she likes to use in her work.

BFA is Delaware’s largest two-day outdoor cultural event and averages 15,000 guests annually.

The Brandywine Festival of the Arts will be held at Brandywine Park (1001 N. Park Drive, Wilmington) from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sept. 10; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sept. 11. For tickets and more info, visit brandywinearts.com or (302) 690-5555.

Peoples Festival, Wilmington

Reggae king Bob Marley used to live in Wilmington and his friend Genoveva "Genny" Pitts has been keeping his legacy alive for years through the Peoples Festival, an event she created with her husband, Idris.

The Peoples Festival, also known as the Bob Marley fest, will feature an international food court, arts and crafts from around the world, healing garden, children’s village, Bamboo Rain Hut, a beer garden and more, per the festival’s Facebook page.

More: Did you know Bob Marley once lived in Wilmington?

Over the years the family-friendly celebration has brought in a number of big names including The Wailers and Afrika Bambaataa. The event is one of the most popular festivals of its kind in the region. The lineup hasn’t been announced yet.

The Peoples Festival returns to Tubman Garret Riverfront Park (Rosa Parks Drive, Wilmington) from 2 to 10 p.m., Sept. 17. For more info, visit Peoples Festival on Facebook .

Firefly Music Festival, Dover

The biggest music festival in the state crosses a milestone this year: It’s turning 10.

Firefly Music Festival will ring in this anniversary over four days with headliners Halsey, My Chemical Romance, Green Day and Dua Lipa. Other big names headed to The Woodlands include Big Sean, Zedd, Porter Robinson, Avril Lavigne, All Time Low, Willow, Bleachers, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Weezer, The Kid Laroi and Gunna.

The schedule hasn’t been announced yet.

Firefly will be held in The Woodlands (599 Persimmon Tree Lane, Dover) from Sept. 22 to 25. For tickets and more info, visit fireflyfestival.com .

Andre Lamar is the features/lifestyle reporter. If you have an interesting story idea, email Andre Lamar at alamar@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Firefly, Jimmie Allen's festival star in 13 can't-miss Delaware fests this spring, summer