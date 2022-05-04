ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

10 unusual expenses NY counties and cities plan to fund with COVID relief money

By Chris McKenna, Times Herald-Record
Times Herald-Record
 3 days ago
The USA Today Network New York team uncovered some unusual expenditures of ARPA funds. Due to the wide latitude governments have to spend the federal funds, the items are permissible under current rules. They include the following:

1. Rochester, Genesee River nature center: $5.5 million

2. Rochester, Corn Hill Navigation excursion boat and office: $150,000

3. Utica, zoo welcome center: $2 million

4. Utica, pet population control: $250,000

5. New Rochelle, City Hall bathroom renovations: $200,000

6. Elmira, City Hall clock tower repairs: $2.3 million

7. Elmira, Mark Twain Golf Course irrigation system: $1 million

8. Ulster County, ARPA staff salaries and benefits: $1.7 million

9. Oneida County, $100 gift cards for COVID vaccine recipients: $3.5 million

10. Putnam County, golf course kitchen and bar repairs: $400,000

