ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Eagles post-NFL Draft depth chart: This rookie will start; who's at corner with Darius Slay?

By Martin Frank, Delaware News Journal
Delaware Online | The News Journal
Delaware Online | The News Journal
 3 days ago

The Eagles team that takes the field for spring practices at the end of the month will have a different look than the one that finished last season with a humiliating playoff loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

That will be especially true on defense, where the Eagles added free agents in pass rusher Haason Reddick and linebacker Kyzir White and drafted defensive tackle Jordan Davis (first round) and linebacker Nakobe Dean (third round).

No doubt, there is more depth and talent along the front seven.

HURTS' BESTIE: Why A.J. Brown's friendship with Jalen Hurts shows that Hurts will be Eagles' franchise QB

DB DILEMMA: Eagles have a reason for constantly passing on defensive backs in draft despite the need

That is also the case at wide receiver where the Eagles traded for Tennessee Titans star A.J. Brown and signed slot receiver Zach Pascal in free agency.

But the Eagles do not have a proven starter at cornerback opposite Darius Slay. And the starters at safety, Anthony Harris and Marcus Epps, are underwhelming without proven depth behind them.

Here, then, is how the Eagles' depth chart looks, with more moves, at least in the secondary, expected before the start of the season:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jRQDA_0fSUCI7g00

Quarterback

Starter: Jalen Hurts

Reserves: Gardner Minshew, Carson Strong

Comment: Everything the Eagles did this offseason shows that Hurts is the quarterback for this season. Now it's up to him to prove that he should be the quarterback for 2023 and beyond. He'll have to improve his completion percentage of 61.3%. With A.J. Brown, a second year for DeVonta Smith and star tight end Dallas Goedert, the Eagles would like to transition from a run-first to a pass-first offense. Much of that rests on Hurts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oEwAf_0fSUCI7g00

Running back

Starter: Miles Sanders

Reserves: Kenny Gainwell, Boston Scott

Comment: As big a season as this is for Hurts, it's just as big, if not bigger, for Sanders. This could be his final season in Philly, because he's in the final year of his contract. If he stays healthy and gains more than 1,000 yards, he'll likely price himself out of returning considering the Eagles reluctance to pay running backs. If he continues to deal with injuries and inconsistencies, then the team will have to rely on Scott, Gainwell and possibly Jason Huntley. Undrafted free agent Kennedy Brooks, who ran for 3,320 yards in three seasons at Oklahoma and spent a season as Hurts' teammate, could win a spot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34PKYt_0fSUCI7g00

Tight end

Starter: Dallas Goedert

Reserves: Grant Calcaterra, Jack Stoll, Tyree Jackson (injured), Richard Rodgers

Comment: This is the last gasp for J.J. Arcega-Whiteside. The Eagles' second-round pick in 2019 is moving from wide receiver to tight end after three disappointing seasons. But Calcaterra, the Eagles' sixth-round pick, should be the No. 2 tight end. Arcega-Whiteside will have to beat out Stoll, who played well in limited action last season, and Rodgers, the veteran. Jackson is recovering from a torn ACL, and likely will start the season on the injured list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02vi5d_0fSUCI7g00

Wide receiver

Starters: DeVonta Smith, A.J. Brown, Quez Watkins

Reserves: Zach Pascal, Jalen Reagor, Greg Ward

Comment: This is easily the most improved position on the roster. Brown has 2,995 yards receiving in three seasons. Smith set an Eagles rookie record with 916 yards receiving. And Watkins, a sixth-round pick in 2020, had 647 yards last season.

The most intriguing receiver is Devon Allen, the former Olympic hurdler, who set a record last weekend at the Penn Relays . Allen could get a chance if the Eagles trade Reagor or release Ward. Allen hasn't played football since 2016. But if he can catch, he can play.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31DAVo_0fSUCI7g00

Offensive line

Starters (from left): Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, Jason Kelce, Isaac Seumalo, Lane Johnson.

Reserves: Andre Dillard, Le'Raven Clark, Cam Jurgens, Jack Driscoll, Sua Opeta, Brett Toth

Comment: This is one of the top offensive lines in the NFL, even with Brandon Brooks retiring. Jurgens, the second-round pick, is the heir apparent for Kelce, a five-time Pro Bowler. Jurgens will be a reserve at center and guard this season. The Eagles have more than 700 pounds on the left side of the line between Mailata (380 pounds) and Dickerson (336 pounds). The Eagles prefer to keep those two together and move Seumalo, who missed most of last season with a foot injury, to right guard.

Seumalo will have to beat out Driscoll and/or Jurgens for the job, but he should if he's healthy. Don't be surprised if the Eagles trade Dillard late in training camp if they can get a mid-round draft pick in return.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31MtxR_0fSUCI7g00

Defensive line

Starters: Brandon Graham, Fletcher Cox, Javon Hargrave, Josh Sweat

Reserves: Derek Barnett, Jordan Davis, Milton Williams, Tarron Jackson, Marlon Tuipulotu

Comment: Haason Reddick, who has 23.5 sacks in the last two seasons, is considered a linebacker, so he's in the next section. The four-deep rotation at defensive tackle could be the best in the NFL. Davis will likely work his way into playing 50% of the snaps this season, while Graham's return from a torn Achilles will help a defensive end unit that lacked depth in 2021. The Eagles were second to last in the NFL in sacks last season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tTVVZ_0fSUCI7g00

Linebacker

Starters: Haason Reddick, Kyzir White, Nakobe Dean

Reserves: T.J. Edwards, Davion Taylor, Kyron Johnson, Shaun Bradley

Comment: We'll see the full effects of defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon's system with Reddick and possibly Johnson, the sixth-round pick, serving as pass-rushing linebackers, while White and Dean/Edwards will work the inside. If Dean is healthy, he'll start over Edwards. Patrick Johnson, JaCoby Stevens and Christian Elliss will compete for a final roster spot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=031sxL_0fSUCI7g00

Cornerback

Starters: Darius Slay, unknown

Reserves: Avonte Maddox, Zech McPhearson, Tay Gowan, Kary Vincent, Mario Goodrich, Josh Jobe, Josh Blackwell

Comment: It's likely the other starter isn't on the Eagles' roster yet. Remember, the Eagles didn't sign Steven Nelson, the other starter last season, until a few days before the start of training camp. Expect at least one of the undrafted free agents signed last weekend – Goodrich, Jobe or Blackwell – to make the roster. If the Eagles don't acquire anyone, McPhearson could have the inside track to start.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I7pUK_0fSUCI7g00

Safety

Starters: Anthony Harris, Marcus Epps

Reserves: K'Von Wallace, Andre Chachere, Josiah Scott, Jared Mayden, Reed Blakenship

Comment: The Eagles went after marquee free agent Marcus Williams and Tyrann Mathieu, so it's very likely that one of the starters, perhaps veteran Landon Collins, isn't on the roster yet. Epps rotated in last season, so he can start if the Eagles don't upgrade. Chachere is a valued special teams player.

Specialists

Starters: Jake Elliott, Arryn Siposs, Rick Lovato

Reserves: None.

Comment: The Eagles haven't brought in a punter to compete with Siposs, who slumped badly over the last few games of the season. Expect that to change heading into training camp.

Contact Martin Frank at mfrank@delawareonline.com. Follow on Twitter @Mfranknfl.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Eagles post-NFL Draft depth chart: This rookie will start; who's at corner with Darius Slay?

Comments / 0

Related
NESN

Patriots Release Linebacker With Failed Physical After 2022 NFL Draft

Despite not selecting any linebackers in the 2022 NFL Draft, the New England Patriots jettisoned one player from that position group Thursday. The Patriots released inside linebacker Terez Hall, the team announced. Hall, who was cut with a failed physical designation, did not play a snap in 2021, missing the...
NFL
Popculture

Former Pro Bowl Quarterback Eyeing NFL Return After Missing 2021 Season

An NFL quarterback who missed the entire 2021 season is ready to get back on the field. Robert Griffin III recently appeared on the Rich Eisen Show and said he had received some calls from NFL teams after recording a 4.48 40-yard Dash at Rich Eisen's charity event. "Yes, I...
NFL
Yardbarker

Ezekiel Elliott's Cowboys Didn't Draft a RB - But Now They've Cut One

The Dallas Cowboys were promising to keep an open mind when it comes to options available in this week’s 2022 NFL Draft. That includes owner Jerry Jones being "crazy,'' it includes COO Stephen Jones insisting that Dallas has "no musts'' and it includes the possibility of drafting a running back. ...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Broncos Wideout Makes His Russell Wilson Opinion Very Clear

Coming into the offseason, the Denver Broncos needed to solidify the quarterback position, which is why they traded for Russell Wilson. So far, Wilson has only been able to work with his new teammates in offseason training sessions, but his impact has already been felt. During his press conference today, Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy made it clear he anticipates Wilson will make him a better player.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
State
Tennessee State
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Football
City
Philadelphia, PA
State
Oklahoma State
The Spun

Look: Deion Sanders Is Not Happy With NFL Franchise

Deion Sanders is doing everything he can to put more of a spotlight on HBCUs getting players into the National Football League. One of Deion Sanders' players was taken by the Detroit Lions in this year's NFL Draft. However, Sanders is not happy with the highlight tape for James Houston...
NFL
MLive

New details in death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Ohio State star Dwayne Haskins

The Florida Highway Patrol has released more information following the stunning death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida. The agency said that Haskins was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of I-595 in Broward County at 6:37 a.m. when he was struck by a dump truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to multiple reports.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

New Rumor Ties Broncos to Packers Starting WR

A new rumor has linked the Denver Broncos to the future acquisition of Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported Tuesday that "some believe" Lazard — a restricted free agent who's yet to sign his tender — "intends" to play out the 2022 campaign in Green Bay and, then unrestricted, sign with Broncos next offseason.
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Arryn Siposs
Person
A.j. Brown
Person
Devonta Smith
The Spun

Veteran NFL Kicker Was Released On Wednesday

Since the Carolina Panthers signed over a dozen undrafted rookies this year, they needed to create some room on their roster. As a result, they have decided to waive veteran kicker Lirim Hajrullahu. The Panthers announced that they're waiving Hajrullahu on Wednesday. Hajrullahu, 32, was the Panthers' kicker for the...
NFL
Yardbarker

Packers’ Draft Pick Immediately Switched Positions

The Green Bay Packers took Tariq Carpenter in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Carpenter primarily played at Safety during his Georgia Tech Career, 52 games. However the Packers will have him start his NFL career at the inside linebacker position. “Tariq, we’re going to move him to...
GREEN BAY, WI
thecomeback.com

Mike Tomlin addresses Kenny Pickett hand concerns

The biggest concern regarding Pitt Panthers quarterback Kenny Pickett heading into the 2022 NFL Draft was whether or not his small hands (relatively speaking) would cause him problems being able to throw in the NFL. Clearly, the Pittsburgh Steelers didn’t seem too fazed by the measurements as they made Pickett...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eagles#Nfl Draft#American Football#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#Titans#Carson Strong
The Spun

Dolphins Reportedly Visiting With Former 1st Round Running Back

The Miami Dolphins are reportedly in play for a former first round NFL Draft pick running back. According to reports, the Dolphins are among the teams interested in former first round NFL Draft pick Sony Michel. Michel, who previously played for the Patriots, is currently a free agent. ESPN NFL...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Raiders Have 2-Word Response To Tom Brady

Tom Brady's latest social media post has the sports world buzzing. Even the Raiders are chiming in. Brady admitted on social media on Thursday that the tuck rule game against the Raiders might have been a fumble. "The tuck rule game against the Raiders," he said, "might have been a...
NFL
LehighValleyLive.com

Eagles sign Jordan Davis, 2 other players ahead of rookie minicamp

Before the Eagles begin their rookie minicamp Friday, the team were able to sign three players Thursday, including their first-round draft pick. According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the Eagles signed Jordan Davis, the defensive tackle the team traded up to take with the 13th overall in last Thursday’s NFL Draft. Schefter said that Davis received a four-year contract for $17 million, including a $9.55 million signing bonus, with all of the money being guaranteed.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Falcons' Desmond Ridder says NFL messed up letting him fall to 74th pick: 'It shouldn't have taken this long'

In most drafts, being the second quarterback to come off the board isn't anything to turn your nose to. That said, in a draft like this year where only one quarterback was taken in the first two rounds, it does change the scope of things. While Cincinnati's Desmond Ridder did hear his name called on Day 2 when the Atlanta Falcons selected him with the No. 74 overall pick, the 22-year-old seems to have formed a chip on his shoulder after seeing the rest of the league pass on him for two rounds.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Analysis: Assessing Seahawks' Offensive Depth Chart Following 2022 NFL Draft

After adding nine new players in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Seahawks have officially transitioned into phase two of their offseason program with rookie minicamp, organized team activities, and mandatory minicamp all coming in the near future. With the draft now in the rearview mirror, general manager John Schneider and...
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Patriots Release Defensive Player After NFL Draft

The New England Patriots released linebacker Terez Hall on Thursday. Hall was on the reserve/physically unable to perform list last season after undergoing offseason ankle injury. New England announced the 25-year-old's release on Twitter. Per Dou Kyed of Pro Football Focus, they waived Hall with a failed physical designation. Signed...
NFL
The Spun

Baker Mayfield Story Is Going Viral: NFL World Reacts

Odell Beckham Jr. apparently wasn't the only player frustrated with Baker Mayfield during his time as the starting QB for the Cleveland Browns. Midway through the 2021 season, OBJ and his father pushed for a trade/release from the Cleveland organization. The elder Beckham posted a video on Instagram showing multiple occasions when Mayfield missed his son on open opportunities down the field.
CLEVELAND, OH
Delaware Online | The News Journal

Delaware Online | The News Journal

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
597K+
Views
ABOUT

Delaware News - Delawareonline is the home page of The News Journal with in depth and updated local news.

 http://delawareonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy