Warsaw, OH

Local News Briefs: Warsaw receives nearly $200K loan for water project

By Coshocton Tribune
 3 days ago

Warsaw water project receives funding

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Water Development Authority recently awarded $9.18 million in low interest loans to Ohio communities to improve wastewater and drinking water infrastructure.

This included the Village of Warsaw getting a loan of $195,381 at 2.41% interest for 20 years for improvements to the wastewater treatment plant. This includes the removal of lagoon biosolids and replacement of the aeration system.

Coshocton BOE to hold special session

COSHOCTON — Coshocton City Schools Board of Education will meet in special session at 5 p.m. Wednesday at the administrative center, 1207 Cambridge Road. This is a date change from previously announced.

The purpose is to discuss and vote on the OSBC Addendum and Assumptions Agreement and a contract for a varsity basketball coach and discussion of insurance options and the CRA agreement and sunshine laws training.

Church dinner is May 28

COSHOCTON — A community meal will be at 5:30 p.m. May 26 at Roscoe United Methodist Church, 475 High St. Call 740-622-7780 for more information.

Education center establishing afterschool programs

ZANESVILLE — The Muskingum Valley Educational Service Center is receiving $961,150 in grants to launch a new afterschool program at New Lexington Schools and expand programs at Morgan and Ridgewood schools. This was part of $89 million in summer learning and afterschool opportunities grants from the Ohio Department of Education.

The New Lexington program will start in August and run through June 2024 for students in kindergarten to 12th grade. It will be housed in the New Lexington Workforce Development Center with students being transported there after school daily. A technology coach will be assigned to students and many services will be offered, such as health and wellness, social-emotional learning, STEM lab, makerspace, agriculture technology and projects at the school farm, family and community events.

The afterschool programs at Morgan and Ridgewood provides additional STEM resources and social-emotional learning. They are for those in kindergarten to 12th grade and will run from this August to June 2024.

