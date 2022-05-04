ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 biggest expenses funded with COVID relief money by 29 NY counties and cities

By Chris McKenna, Times Herald-Record
A survey by the USA Today Network New York found that so far the following projects are the largest single expenditures by local governments of ARPA funds :

1. Rochester , lead water pipe replacement: $21.6 million

2. Westchester County , grants to nonprofits and religious organizations: $17 million

3. Rochester , job training program: $14.5 million

4. Orange County , Medical Examiner’s Office building: $14 million

5. Rochester , homeownership program: $13.3 million

6. Rochester , convention center expansion: $13 million

7. Newburgh , sewer repairs: $10.8 million

8. Oneida County , Utica Downtown Hospital parking garage: $10 million

9. Dutchess County , youth opportunity center: $10 million

10. Dutchess County , homeless housing and management, $6 million

This article originally appeared on Times Herald-Record: 10 biggest expenses funded with COVID relief money by 29 NY counties and cities

