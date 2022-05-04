10 biggest expenses funded with COVID relief money by 29 NY counties and cities
A survey by the USA Today Network New York found that so far the following projects are the largest single expenditures by local governments of ARPA funds :
1. Rochester , lead water pipe replacement: $21.6 million
2. Westchester County , grants to nonprofits and religious organizations: $17 million
3. Rochester , job training program: $14.5 million
4. Orange County , Medical Examiner’s Office building: $14 million
5. Rochester , homeownership program: $13.3 million
6. Rochester , convention center expansion: $13 million
7. Newburgh , sewer repairs: $10.8 million
8. Oneida County , Utica Downtown Hospital parking garage: $10 million
9. Dutchess County , youth opportunity center: $10 million
10. Dutchess County , homeless housing and management, $6 million
