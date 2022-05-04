Art at 43023 hosts May reception for local artists

The May reception at Art at 43023 will be held Saturday May 7, from 6-8 p.m. There will be live music by Greg Grayson and refreshments. This event is open to the public.

What events and activities are on your radar for the coming spring? It might be a graduation, birthday or the wedding of a friend or family member. Maybe it's the chance to say thank you to mom or dad. Whatever the occasion, Art at 43023 has plenty of gift options.

Guest artists for May and June include the C. Curry Painters Group originated in April, 1992. All original members were students of Christiane Curry. The purpose of the group, as outlined by Curry, remains unchanged: to help each members grow in their artistic endeavors and to create and show together.

The name of the group was changed in 1997 to The Collage of Women Artists to better reflect the varied backgrounds and talents of members Ann Cole, Judy Hazen, Annette Simon, Rebecca Taft, Shelia Riat, Sharon Parr, Diane Ruck, Dawn Patrill, Bev Goldie, Gaynelle Sloman, Christiane Curry, Jane Flewellen, Jean Langkamp, Donna Noice, Venna Bansal, Vivian Ripley and Debra Dawson who will all be displaying during May and June.

Also featured this month is Granville resident Carl Porter of Woodcutter's Glen, which began as a wood-working shop, specializing in made-to-order rustic hardwood furniture characterized by live edges, distressed surfaces and hand-hammered, blacksmith-forged accents. WG expanded further into the pure blacksmithing and metalwork side, creating wood and metal art as well as functional household items. Owner Carl Porter, also the lead blacksmith at Roscoe Village, makes each piece individually by hand. Nearly all of the wood used in WG products is white or green ash, recovered from the owner’s property. Woodcutter's Glen exists to create exclusive hand-made items of functional art to be proudly displayed or utilized in any home, yard or office.

Art at 43023 gives you an opportunity to purchase one of a kind gifts, with prices that fit every budget. Several of the artists will be in attendance during the reception. If you can't make it, the gallery's hours are Fridays 2-6 p.m., Saturdays 11 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sundays noon-4 p.m. Call 740-348-6631 for an appointment. See the gallery's Facebook page for announcements, news and photos.

This article originally appeared on Newark Advocate: Art at 43023 hosts May reception for local artists