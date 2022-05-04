Bedford North Lawrence senior Grace Tanksley sets new mark in the 3,200 meter run

BEDFORD — We've seen this girl act as a saving Grace for her Bedford North Lawrence cross country team, and we've seen this Grace under fire for her track team.

Now we've seen Grace under 11:52 in the 3,200-meter run.

That puts senior Grace Tanksley over and above everyone else who has ever run the event in BNL school history.

Tanksley, the Stars' tiny track tornado with the windmill legs that don't stop churning until the race is run, whipped into a frenzy like never before last week in a tri-meet with Barr-Reeve and North Daviess. That's when she churned out an 11:51.67 to break the 15-year old school record of 11:52.00 established by Vanessa Yeary in 2007.

Waiting the hardest part

The 3,200 record was the primary goal for Tanksley coming into her senior season, and she came strikingly close in her second meet out when she shadowed two Bloomington North runners in a tri-meet at North. Tanksley matched them virtually stride-for-stride before finishing third in 11:53.

"It has been frustrating because I've wanted the record so badly, but I actually felt great after that race," she said. "It was only my second race of the season and I came up just one second short of the record.

"I beat myself up just a little bit, thinking why I couldn't have run just a little faster, but I knew I was right there, so I was pretty excited."

Alas, she would have to wait a while. For somebody who specializes in doing things fast, waiting is the hardest part, and patience is not the lead virtue.

Pursuit of record agonizing

Tanksley nearly needed a tranquilizer before the record finally fell. The thought of 11:51 began to consume her mind, but nothing every quite fell into place for the next three weeks after the North meet.

Tanksley had five more shots at it leading up to the home meet against the Vikings and Cougars of the Blue Chip Conference, but terrible weather had created awful running conditions. Now the wait was creating a weight on her back, and she hadn't been able to seriously approach the record again.

"It got so frustrating," Tanksley recalled. "We'd had terrible weather for a lot of the meets, and I never really had any other girls out there with me pushing me. In one of the meets the boys and girls raced the 3,200 together, and I tried to stay with Alex (Nicholson) of our boys team.

"That didn't work either, so honestly I cried a couple of times because I was starting to think I might never get the record."

So Tanksley and her BNL distance coach, Jill Vance, went into the tri-meet on April 28 with modest expectations. Perhaps to ease pressure and mental strain, Vance asked her ace to take aim at a 12:15 in the 3,200 that night, a time Tanksley could tame in her sleep.

She'd already won the 1,600 on that calm Tuesday evening at Stars Stadium, and when she toed the line for the 3,200, eight more laps around the newly-resurfaced oval, Tanksley didn't anticipate anything spectacular.

It was a girls-only meet, so there would be no rabbits out front of her setting a torrid pace, and nobody was strong enough in this one to push her from behind. Grace was going to have to feed her own fire.

All pistons firing together

Then it just happened.

Everything within her physically and mentally fired as one, and the feeling was just there. Motivation met emotion, and it ignited supreme motion. It all went off like a blast furnace that fueled those little locomotive legs. Lap after lap clicked off at record pace, and Tanksley was kept pouring the coal.

"I got to the meet and my coach and I talked about just going for a 12:15, so I wasn't thinking much about it," Tanksley said. "Then I got out there, and it was a really nice night, not too hot or too cold, and as I was running I was just like, 'Hmmmm, maybe I could go for more because I feel pretty good.'

"Coach Vance was at the start/finish line telling my split times, and coach Calhoun (Jonathan, the BNL boys distance coach) was running around like crazy, like he always does with all his energy, and was giving me the times and hollering at me to push me to go faster."

When she heard the bell after completing Lap 7, Tanksley wasn't assured of anything and went into all-out mode.

"I knew it was going to be close, but I honestly didn't know if it was going to happen," she said. "The last lap is always kind of a blur and I never really remember much of anything.

"I don't really remember how much of a kick I had, but I just tried to go as hard as I could."

Atlas finally shrugs, weight falls

The Waynesburg (Pa.) University signee dug in and got it done. She hit the tape in 11:51.67.

"I still wasn't sure, but my watch said 11:51 and coach's watch said 11:51, so we were pretty sure I got it. But we still had to wait on the official timer to give us the actual time. It took a few minutes and he told Jill, and she came running over to me and told me I got it.

"Then all you heard was screaming from my teammates and they were hugging me and stuff. It was really such a relief more than anything. I have the record and I don't have to worry about it anymore, except that I want to break it again."

Confirmation not needed, but wanted

Tanksley has been a cross country and track stalwart for the Stars for four years, but in her mind she still needed validation as one of the school's all-time best. Maybe it's because she's been around longer, more elegant runners like Autumn Spence and Myra Roberts.

Yeary, in her heyday, was a hard-nosed, determined runner, but also very fluid with a lengthy stride compared to Tanksley, who is barely 5-feet tall. Grace doesn't consider herself graceful, but she a heart the size of a lion's, the will of a warrior, and a go button that is difficult to shut off.

Because of it, she has a school record. It's just .33 faster than Yeary was a decade-and-a-half ago, but enough to rise to the top of the record board at BNL. There's still time left in the season, and a matter of HHC and postseason meets, but Grace Tanksley is going to leave a legacy among the Stars.

"The record means so much to me, really," she said. "I really started thinking seriously about it my junior year, and I had a 12:26 at the end of the season, so it was close and I felt like I could seriously think about getting the record.

"I worked really hard in the offseason to get ready, and I really wanted it. I think getting it kind of proves myself after not making it to state in cross country, which I also really wanted.

"This makes me feel like I'm good enough to do this sport."

