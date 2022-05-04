Orleans, Springs Valley see postseason shaken up by new IHSAA sectional assignments

From top to bottom, things got shifted around the state on Tuesday as the Indiana High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) announced new assignments for sectionals in football, volleyball, boys' basketball and girls' basketball as well as boys' and girls' soccer.

That announcement included details that will shake things up for the area's Class 1A schools, Orleans and Springs Valley. For the first time in years, those two county rivals will compete in the same sectional in not just volleyball, but basketball as well — and that's just the tip of the iceberg.

Springs Valley sees switched-up football sectional

After finishing as the sectional runner-up in 2021, Springs Valley should have every intention of trying to get back to that stage and perhaps further in 2022. One thing working in the Blackhawks' favor is that the team that took the trophy last season, North Central (Farmersburg), and the team that knocked them out in 2020, Perry Central, are both gone. The Thunderbirds got bumped northward while the Commodores were elevated to Class 2A.

L.E.A.D:The origin and power of Springs Valley football's motto

They will still have to contend with North Daviess, West Washington, Tecumseh and Eastern Greene as they have in years past, but they've also got a few new foes to potentially face moving forward.

Providence was bumped down to Class 1A and will join Sectional 48, making the Pioneers a potential contender considering that they've been competitive in Class 2A recently. South Spencer and Rock Creek Academy will also be in the fold, filling out the eight-team sectional.

Intrigue increases in volleyball sectional

A pair of volleyball heavyweights will be in the same sectional moving forward. Springs Valley has been relocated to Sectional 63 as has Orleans, and in the process has been grouped with Loogootee. Shoals and Vincennes Rivet will also be involved.

As in recent years, the Lions and Blackhawks figure to be the main players. Each program has won three consecutive sectional championships and has 18 sectional championships all time. In 2021, Springs Valley and Loogootee posted a combined record of 52-14. In 2022, they'll each return a number of key contributors as well, making their eventual collision one to circle on the schedule.

Sectional 63 gets new look in boys', girls' basketball

When the 2022-23 basketball season finally rolls around, Sectional 63 should once again be one that receives plenty of attention. North Daviess has departed, moving up because of increased enrollment, but the Cougars have been replaced well. Springs Valley will be joining the well-known grouping of Barr-Reeve, Loogootee, Orleans, Shoals and Washington Catholic.

Vincennes Rivet will also be entering the fold on the boys' side after competing in Sectional 63 on the girls' side last season. The Patriots are defending girls' champions and with North Daviess, the defending boys' champion, gone there's room for someone new to take the crown. Springs Valley is, of course, the reigning Sectional 64 boys' champion.

Contact Times-Mail sports reporter Auston Matricardi via e-mail at amatricardi@tmnews.com or on Twitter at @amatricardiTM.