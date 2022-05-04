Fifteen weeks of Port Clinton football wouldn't let Shell retire

It was the longest season of Hunter Shell's career.

After nearly four months worth of games following a preseason practice routine football players are basically supposed to be angered by, Shell wasn't certain he wanted to continue his career. It wasn't very long at all after the season ended before he knew he couldn't give it up.

He will continue his career as a defensive lineman at Ohio Dominican University.

"Fifteen weeks straight is tough," he said. "I was pretty set on not [playing]. I took a step back and realized if I don't give it a shot, I'll never have the opportunity again. I missed it. I love it more than I thought I did.

"I'm ready to go to ODU and grow and compete."

Shell was a two-way starter as Port Clinton won its first outright crown in the Sandusky Bay Conference. There was more.

"Getting to hold up that final four trophy as regional champs," he said. "It was something that's never been done before in school history and something few schools and athletes get to do. Going back to the school and seeing the support from the community and ringing that bell was amazing."

He hopes to experience similar stages and atmosphere in college.

"I haven't played a snap, but we played against great teams and great players and I competed well. It was a big growing experience."

Ohio Dominican defensive coordinator Trent Voss attracted Shell, who will be an interior lineman.

"He kept in contact and kept up with me," he said. "I love both sides [of the ball]. I'd be an undersized offensive lineman [at 6-feet, 245 pounds]. I can use my speed as a defensive lineman. I'm lucky enough to go somewhere and play the sport I love at the college level, something only a small percentage of kids get to do.

"It's five minutes away from Ohio State. I went to a spring practice and I loved the high-pace tempo. I loved the vibes I got all around on campus."

Shell learned in high school not to take things for granted.

"My biggest change was sophomore to junior year," he said. "I was now an upperclassman and I had to be a role model for the younger players and athletes. I matured more as a man, starting to grow up and appreciate the life I have.

"Cherish every moment."

Shell played through the pandemic. It didn't hinder his timeline, but it did hasten it.

"It made high school go by faster," he said. "As a sophomore, we were out of school once spring break started. I remember at football practice, they told us spring break was extended one week. Then another. Next thing you know, the high school was closed for a year."

Father Scott Shell and stepmother Julie Granger, along with Port Clinton football coaches Beau Carmon and Phil Fought, influenced Shell.

He's anxious to determine his professional future. He's interested in health, fitness and wellbeing and considers exercise science, possibly to become a physical therapist's assistant.

Learning to avoid regret, he couldn't give up on football. Not after the best 15 weeks of his life.

This article originally appeared on Fremont News-Messenger: Fifteen weeks of Port Clinton football wouldn't let Shell retire