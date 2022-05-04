ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No child should be denied success because their parents cannot afford to give them a bath

By Bill Gindlesperger
Chambersburg Public Opinion
 3 days ago

There’s no worse place to be when you’re growing up than to be alone. It’s bad enough when you’re an adult to wake up one day and find yourself without your spouse to guide you and act as your sounding board. But as a child, alone, without a parent into whom you can invest your heart, soul and mind, that’s horrible. Loneliness can be disastrous.

Even the loss of a pet, that shares your deepest secrets and the warmth of countless head rubs, can turn your world upside down. The loss of that intimacy can be terrible, your dog or cat or special animal that entered your life and offered you joy.

But being a child with no one, no one who cares, is a cruelty of the worst kind. It cannot be measured or understood. Sometimes a child is alone for no clear reason. Sometimes it is because members of the child’s family just don't care, or they use the child as a whipping post for their frustration with the world, or because that is all they, too, knew growing up. Sometimes a child is alone because parents get ill or die.

On the other hand, a child may be alone for unavoidable reasons. When one or both parents must work, there may be no one available to care for a child. And that absence of a parent can result in hunger, lack of personal care, lack of sleep, a feeling of rejection and idle hands.

I recall being in grade school at King Street Elementary. This is one of several elementary schools in Chambersburg where poor kids seem to have been sent or at least congregated as a result of school district policies at the time. There were three kids in my room who smelled really, really bad. The entire room was polluted with this stench.

I was not alone in not liking the smell. The teacher would open the windows to let fresh air into the room. This was nice, but on winter days, it was either the room smelled or it was frigid.

So, not being empathetic at the time, I threw erasers. That’s right. When our teacher would turn toward the black board, I’d take an eraser off the shelf below the chalk board and heave it at one of my buddies and sometimes at the teacher.

I would also get caught — which was the object of my heaving erasers. My punishment was that I would have to spend the remainder of the school day out in the hall.

There was a window in the hall which I opened. The fresh air was glorious. No more horrible body odor. I could hear the teacher teaching, sit at a desk that was conveniently stationed in the hallway, and spent many a day breathing easy.

When I grew older and went on to junior and senior high I did not see two of the three stinky kids anymore. I have often wondered what happened to them. But the third kid ended up in jail for attacking others and sexual deviance. I have also wondered if a little kindness from me might have altered their lives. Being obnoxious and spending time in the hallway was more than a little selfish.

Today there are alternatives for boys and girls who need someone in their lives, or just a caring environment after school until parents finish work. A good place is The Boys and Girls Club . This is where local kids can receive encouragement, guidance, life skills and a safe space to grow as individuals and learn the art of interacting with others.

Sometimes we look down on those who struggle. You know, those people we accuse of buying things with food stamps that we’re sure we wouldn’t buy if we relied on food stamps to survive.

The fact is that there are single moms (and dads) who are working two jobs. Their day starts early and ends late. They do all they can to keep a roof over their heads and a little food in their stomachs. Perhaps they have a child or two. The kids might love school and are good kids, but what happens when they are left alone after school until Mom or Dad finish work?

The Boys and Girls Club of Chambersburg and Shippensburg BGCCS has beenserving about 600 kids in Franklin County since 2010 with sites in Chambersburg, Shippensburg and Mercersburg. The Boys and Girls Club keeps cost of care low so that all families are able to afford this safe and impactful program. The average family pays $40 a month per child, some may pay nothing, while the actual cost is about $143 per child/month. The gap between those amounts is met through grant funding, event fundraising, and donations from the community, since there is no local, state or federal funding.

No child should be alone. No child should be frightened or hurt. No child should be denied success because their parents cannot afford or care enough to give them a bath. No child should be hungry, lack personal care, need sleep or experience rejection. And no child should be left alone until Mom or Dad gets home from work.

You know it, and I know it.

This is one way to help. Please.

Make a meaningful donation. Visit www.bgccs.org or mail your donation to BGCCS, 73 W. Burd St., Shippensburg, PA 17257. For additional questions or to volunteer, email jess@bgccs.org.

Bill Gindlesperger is a central Pennsylvanian, Dickinson College graduate, Pennsylvania System Of Higher Education (PASSHE) Governor, Shippensburg University Trustee, and Chairman of eLynxx Solutions. eLynxx software coordinates and drives communication, specifying, approval, procurement or production, reporting and activities necessary to obtaining direct mail, marketing materials, promo and all other printing. He is a board member, campaign advisor, successful entrepreneur, published author and commentator. He can be reached at Bill.Gindlesperger@eLynxx.com.

The latest news for Franklin County. Coverage includes local and national news, education, crime, business, lifestyle and entertainment.

