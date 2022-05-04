ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A fitting tribute: Palmyra names track for longtime coach Carl Scriniere

By Pat Huggins, Lebanon Daily News
 3 days ago
Though he doesn't really see it himself, Carl Scrienere is a pretty big deal in Palmyra.

Especially to the athletes and coaches he's worked alongside with the Palmyra Area High School track and field program for the last 62 - yes,62! - years.

So it should come as no surprise to Scriniere or anyone else in Palmyra that those he's worked for and with during an amazing six decade-plus coaching career (both as a head coach and as an assistant coach) wanted to find an appropriate way to honor his immense contributions to the district.

And Tuesday night, they did so, naming the track that surrounds the Cougars' home of Buck Swank Stadium in honor of Scriniere, still going strong as the high jump coach for Palmyra at age 88.

"It's quite a surprise, an honor definitely," Scriniere said Saturday at the Lebanon County Track and Field Meet. "I thought that they were kidding me. What do you say? I'm very appreciative. You can't put it into words, to get paid for something you really like."

Coaching since 1959 means Scriniere's debut with the program predated many long-ago significant historical events, such as the JFK assasination, the Beatles' 'British Invasion' of America and the Vietnam War, to name just a few.

"In 1959, I started as an assistant coach. The next year the head coach decided to go build a house and they appointed me head coach." he said. "That was 1960. Things were a little different."

Some things never go out of style, though, which is why Scriniere is still at it after all these years. His demands on his athletes are simple and rather easy to follow, but they are also non-negotiable.

"I like the kids," Scriniere said. "My stipulation to the head coach is as long as they listen to me and are respectful, we're good. Other than that I don't need it. The conditions we set up back when I was head coach were if you were there you were more or less part of the team. If you missed practice you weren't part of the team."

Make no mistake about it, though, Scriniere is well aware that he's been able to coach this long because of the many talented athletes he's had the chance to work with. Yes, a coach can make a huge difference, but he can't create top-flight athletes out of thin air.

"If you don't have material you're not going to do much," he said, with a chuckle. "The kids take to me pretty well. A lot of them look at me like, 'Ah, you can't know everything.' And it's true. I'm very cautious of coaches that know everything. I go home and tell my wife the things that transpire between me and the kids. It's like getting a shot of new life every spring."

There are, however, certain realities that come with aging that must be dealt with, and Scriniere is no different. But he has no intention of giving up coaching anytime soon.

"I'm a lot stiffer, I'll tell you that," Scriniere said. "I don't know, I'd like to keep going. I get stiff. I don't go to far meets (long away trips)."

Hopefully, the end of his coaching career is still many years away, because it's clear Scriniere still has much to give his athletes and much wisdom to impart to the next generation of coaches.

"Kids will give you what you expect," he said. "If you're a sloppy person and you don't expect much, that's what you're gonna get. And that's not winners."

I always tell the kids I've been lucky, I've had a lot of winners, I've been on winners. Shoot, that's 100 years ago. But it's been fun."

IN THIS ARTICLE
