ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmira, NY

$163 million for Southern Tier: How the area is spending its American Rescue Plan dollars

By Emily Barnes, Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin
Press Connects | Press & Sun-Bulletin
Press Connects | Press & Sun-Bulletin
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TvARr_0fSU8UV700

Shattered window panes are strewn across the front porch roof of the former IBM Country Club in Johnson City.

Two miles away, splashes of colorful graffiti cover the walls, inside and out, of the former EJ Victory building on 59 Lester Ave.

New life will be breathed into these spaces with the help of $37 million from the American Rescue Plan, and over $163 million will be spent across Broome, Chemung and Tompkins counties and the cities of Binghamton, Elmira and Ithaca — the Southern Tier municipalities examined by the USA TODAY Network .

The scheduled projects are a reflection of the needs in each community, and indicative of the issues facing each area, from constructing affordable housing units in Binghamton's First Ward to removing dead and dying trees at Elmira's Mark Twain Golf Course and Woodlawn Cemetery.

Revenue replacement tops the board with the top three expenses being:

  • The city of Binghamton spent $12 million on loss revenue.
  • Broome County used $7 million for public safety revenue replacement.
  • The city of Elmira put over $2 million toward fixing the city's clock tower (use of loss revenue funds).

The municipalities all recorded revenue loss as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, ranging from $2 million to $34 million. Whether it is replacing the revenue Binghamton lost at its parking ramps or through decreased garbage collection, or helping repair a clock tower in Elmira, most of the counties and cities have begun to outline their plans to fill the gap the pandemic created.

NY REPORT: American Rescue money goes a long way, from housing to a baseball stadium in New York

Editor's View: Reporters' focus on government transparency journalism set to bear fruit across New York state

How much: 10 biggest expenses funded with COVID relief money by 29 NY counties and cities

Premium pay, or additional income for eligible workers performing essential work during the pandemic, was another big-ticket item for both Binghamton and Elmira. City employees who qualified for premium pay and those who did not received a combined total of over $1.5 million of Binghamton's ARPA funds.

Full-time employees for the city of Elmira received $5,000, part-time collected $2,500 and seasonal or temporary employees were awarded $1,000.

Both cities also hired administrative help to assist with determining what the ARPA money should go toward.

Breaking down the local spending

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O9n4O_0fSU8UV700

In Binghamton's First Ward, the beginnings of an affordable housing project have been outlined in dirt at 95 Walnut St. What lies beyond the temporary metal fencing is one of seven locations the city's ARPA funding is helping to build and rehabilitate.

Among some of Binghamton's other projects receiving a helping hand are $600,000 upgrades to city hall to increase capacity for gatherings for public events, a water distribution and pump station upgrade that plans to use $145,000 and water filtration plant improvements of $30,000 to increase the longevity and dependence of existing systems.

Improvements and upgrades are also plentiful in Broome County's plans.

In addition to the assistance in demolishing the former IBM Country Club in the town of Union and redeveloping 59 Lester Ave., the county's plans include:

  • $66,000 for improvements for Ethel Place Park in Vestal.
  • $32,000 in renovations for the Port Dickinson Park basketball court.
  • $18,000 on restroom upgrades and lighting at the Broome County Fairgrounds.

Chemung County's main focus has been giving back to its nonprofits, which Elmira has done as well. The county is also receiving $1 million from the city of Elmira, which city manager Mike Collins says some legislators requested be done because of the leadership shown by the county executive and public health director during the pandemic.

Elmira's diverse use of funds includes:

  • $1 million irrigation system added beneath Mark Twain Golf Course.
  • Seat upgrades at Dunn Field.
  • Repairs to the Chamber of Commerce trolley.
  • Building a parade float storage facility.
  • Increasing broadband speeds.
  • Hiring a publicity liaison to boost tourism efforts.

The city has also devoted some of its funds to programs that will give back to the community. Two business programs aim to help businesses hit hard by the pandemic, while property owners can also apply for the Property Rehab Repair Program, which awards recipients up to $5,000.

The city's water system is also getting a decent amount of attention, with over $1 million going to the Elmira Water Board to both continue lead service line replacement and for a water infrastructure project. Storm water and sanitary sewer maintenance will receive $2 million.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LVY9J_0fSU8UV700

Ithaca has spent $570,000 of its planned $1.5 million on repairs of the wastewater treatment facility digester but has yet to specify amounts for revenue replacement projects ranging from funding new and existing non-profits to funding a new department for reimagining public safety.

Bridge culvert projects at a number of locations around Tompkins County have used up $30,000 of the municipality's ARPA funds thus far.

What the reports do not include but municipalities have added

Tompkins County administrator Lisa Holmes explained a number of additional capital and one-time use projects are also making use of the county's ARPA funds.

"About $3.8 million of ARPA funds were used for one-time requests from county departments and community agencies," Holmes said.

In addition to the bridge culvert project, the county chose to fund county restoration projects, improvements to the recycling and materials management facility, a road maintenance program and public safety building improvements with 75% of the ARPA money.

Joining the almost $100,000 going to nonprofit organizations, the Chemung County legislature has recently announced two grant programs that will utilize a combined $700,000.

One, the Orange Zone stimulus grant program, has been initiated to assist local businesses that were located within the restricted orange zone during the height of the pandemic through grants worth up to $5,000. The other, the Agricultural Subsidy grant program, will hand out $5,000 grants to farms impacted by the pandemic.

Binghamton has also announced other projects that will be using the city's ARPA funds, including:

  • $500,000 for the rehabilitation of the former Urban League building into a childcare center.
  • $200,000 for the North Side Rehabilitation housing project.
  • Upgrades to a community food pantry run by Outreach Ministries.

The city's plans for a youth and community center at Columbus Park also included the use of ARPA funds, but when the project's costs rose to around $10 million, it was put on hold.

Follow Emily Barnes on Twitter @ ByEmilyBarnes . To get unlimited access to the latest news, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

This article originally appeared on Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin: $163 million for Southern Tier: How the area is spending its American Rescue Plan dollars

Comments / 0

Related
101.5 WPDH

New York State To Give Residents Free Air Conditioners

A growing number of New Yorkers will be able to beat the heat this summer. On Monday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that $15 million is available through the Home Energy Assistance Program to help low-income New York individuals and families who lack air conditioning stay cool during the upcoming summer months.
HEALTH SERVICES
KISS 104.1

See The Stunning Upstate NY Hotel Named Among The Best in the World

Travel + Leisure Magazine has ranked the top 100 hotels on the planet, and one of them is right here in our backyard. Any "best of" award is always a high honor. Whether it is super local, statewide, or nationwide. To be among the best in something is always a great recognition. But to be named among the 100 best of something in the world? That is absolutely amazing. To crack the top 30? Even more impressive!
CANANDAIGUA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Binghamton, NY
Government
City
Johnson City, NY
City
Binghamton, NY
Johnson City, NY
Government
County
Broome County, NY
City
Vestal, NY
City
Elmira, NY
Broome County, NY
Government
Elmira, NY
Government
WETM 18 News

Man indicted for stealing $3k from Elmira I.D. Booth

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — A man has been indicted after he stole over three thousand dollars from I.D. Booth in Elmira. Jeremy Comfort was arrested for an incident that occurred last year on November 8, 2021. According to the document, Comfort stole property exceeding three thousand dollars from the hardware store. He has been indicted […]
ELMIRA, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Only 2 Cities In New York State Are Among The 20 Safest Cities In U.S.

There are lots of dangerous places in New York State, but what about the safest cities? According to Neighborhood Scout, only two in NYS made the list of the top 20 for 2022. And let me tell you, they are places you've probably never heard of. Maybe that's why they are so safe, no one knows where they are. When creating its list, Neighborhood Scout uses crime data that the Federal Bureau of Investigation compiles from police departments and law enforcement all over the United States.
POLITICS
96.1 The Eagle

The 10 ‘Most Charming Small Towns’ in New York State

The Hudson Valley is dominating a new national list that profiles the "most charming small towns" in New York State. This week, Microsoft News highlighted "New York state's most charming small towns." "Often unfairly overlooked in favor of bustling Manhattan, the State of New York is filled with an abundance...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Management#Affordable Housing#Housing Project#Southern Tier#Ibm Country Club#The American Rescue Plan#The Usa Today Network#First Ward
101.5 WPDH

When Should You Dial 2-1-1 in New York State?

Almost everyone knows when to dial 9-1-1, and over the last few months we have found out when you need to call 5-1-1 and 4-1-1, and the way that these numbers can help almost everyone at some time. There is a reason that people (maybe even yourself or a family...
HEALTH SERVICES
FL Radio Group

Tompkins County Compost Giveaway

If you have a green thumb, this may interest you. Recycling and Materials Management of Tompkins County will be holding a compost giveaway Saturday at the Tompkins County Highway Department in Ithaca. If you bring a container, such as a five gallon bucket, to the site, you can fill it with compost. You can also donate food scraps and receive a toolkit to start collecting your own food scraps for composting.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
WETM 18 News

Tioga County Pa. bridge closed for emergency repair work

RICHMOND TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) — PennDOT is advising motorists that the bridge carrying Route 2027 over Canoe Camp Creek in Richmond Township, Tioga County, for emergency repair work. According to PennDOT, the bridge was closed today, Thursday, May 5, 2022, after an inspection determined there was undermining of the abutment jacket and the original abutment. […]
TIOGA COUNTY, PA
2 On Your Side

Preparing for cannabis dispensaries to open across NY

FREDONIA, N.Y. — Now that farmers are getting licenses from the state to grow cannabis, some communities are turning their attention to where the cannabis dispensaries will go. "We're looking at probably one, maybe two dispensaries, but that's up to the state," according to Jon Espersen, who chairs the...
BUFFALO, NY
Big Frog 104

Longest Go Kart Track in New York State is Only a Few Hours From Utica

Drivers, start your engines! The longest go-kart track in New York State is open for the season and it's only a few hours from Central New York. Alex Bay 500 Go-Karts, in the heart of the Thousand Islands, has the longest track in the state at over a mile long. There are 6 single-seat go-karts and 2 double-seaters ready to go for racing with your family and friends.
Press Connects | Press & Sun-Bulletin

Press Connects | Press & Sun-Bulletin

485
Followers
366
Post
49K+
Views
ABOUT

Binghamton New York News - pressconnects.com is the home page of Binghamton New York with in depth and updated Binghamton local news.

 http://pressconnects.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy