Weather 7-day forecast graphic

Well, at least we got a break from the spring pollen. That's about the only nice thing you can say about a cloudy, cool, and wet Friday, with a half inch to an inch of rain for many with highs only around 60 degrees. For today, too, we'll add an increasingly brisk breeze and even cooler temperatures to our May malaise. Rain will taper off to scattered showers this evening and overnight, leading to a generally drier but still brisk and cool Mother's Day on Sunday. For Mother's Day expect stubborn morning clouds and perhaps a leftover early shower or two before slowly giving way to some sunshine, more likely the farther north you travel. Sunshine becomes a little more prevalent the first half of next week, but an onshore easterly breeze will slow what would have been an otherwise quick and impressive warm up. So, we'll climb slowly through the 60s Monday and Tuesday, then finally back into the 70s (where we should be for this time of May) later in the week, staying mostly dry all the while.
TONIGHT: Clouds and a spotty evening shower, then clearing with patchy fog overnight. Low: 51. THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonably mild. High: 71. Clouds, patchy drizzle, and a few leftover showers made for a less than perfect Wednesday, but we did manage some breaks or bright spots in the clouds late in the day, a sign of things to come for Thursday. Be sure to soak up a seasonably mild, sunny, and pleasant Thursday, for things go sharply downhill the rest of the week. A slow moving storm will provide abundant clouds, brisk ocean winds, unseasonably cool temperatures, and periods of rain from midday Friday through at least Saturday evening. A widespread 1 to 2 inches of rain looks likely, with the heaviest amounts closer to the Maryland and Delaware borders. While Friday and Saturday are damp and dreary, there is some hope we salvage Mother's Day on Sunday. While still breezy and rather cool for mom, the day looks drier overall with lingering morning clouds gradually giving way to some sunshine for area moms.
Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com. What do tornadoes look like on the inside? – Madison, age 7, Noblesville, Indiana. Scientists really don’t know the answer to this question....
