Weather 7-day forecast graphic

Well, at least we got a break from the spring pollen. That's about the only nice thing you can say about a cloudy, cool, and wet Friday, with a half inch to an inch of rain for many with highs only around 60 degrees. For today, too, we'll add an increasingly brisk breeze and even cooler temperatures to our May malaise. Rain will taper off to scattered showers this evening and overnight, leading to a generally drier but still brisk and cool Mother's Day on Sunday. For Mother's Day expect stubborn morning clouds and perhaps a leftover early shower or two before slowly giving way to some sunshine, more likely the farther north you travel. Sunshine becomes a little more prevalent the first half of next week, but an onshore easterly breeze will slow what would have been an otherwise quick and impressive warm up. So, we'll climb slowly through the 60s Monday and Tuesday, then finally back into the 70s (where we should be for this time of May) later in the week, staying mostly dry all the while.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 10 HOURS AGO