Weather 7-day forecast graphic

TONIGHT: Clouds and a spotty evening shower, then clearing with patchy fog overnight. Low: 51. THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonably mild. High: 71. Clouds, patchy drizzle, and a few leftover showers made for a less than perfect Wednesday, but we did manage some breaks or bright spots in the clouds late in the day, a sign of things to come for Thursday. Be sure to soak up a seasonably mild, sunny, and pleasant Thursday, for things go sharply downhill the rest of the week. A slow moving storm will provide abundant clouds, brisk ocean winds, unseasonably cool temperatures, and periods of rain from midday Friday through at least Saturday evening. A widespread 1 to 2 inches of rain looks likely, with the heaviest amounts closer to the Maryland and Delaware borders. While Friday and Saturday are damp and dreary, there is some hope we salvage Mother's Day on Sunday. While still breezy and rather cool for mom, the day looks drier overall with lingering morning clouds gradually giving way to some sunshine for area moms.
