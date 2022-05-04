ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Police At Scene Of 2 Separate Shootings That Injured 3 Men

SAN JOSE (BCN) San Jose police are on the scene early Wednesday of two separate shootings, according to a 1:55 a.m. tweet from police. The report of the first shooting came in at 11:13 p.m. Tuesday...

KRON4 News

Missing Fremont teen found

FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — A 15-year-old Fremont girl has been reunited with her family, according to a tweet from the Fremont Police Department. “Missing Person Magaly Belen Flores Marquez has been located safely and reunited with her family,” the tweet, sent midday Tuesday, stated. She had been missing since April 27 and police were asking […]
FREMONT, CA
KRON4 News

2 charged in Union City homicide

UNION CITY, Calif. (KRON) — Two suspects were charged by Alameda County prosecutors Wednesday in connection to a Union City homicide. The homicide occurred around 2 a.m. April 9 in the area of Eric Court and Kenita Way. Police officers found a 43-year-old Union City resident, Karim Zepeda Martinez, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Martinez […]
UNION CITY, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland Police find missing teen

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Oakland police have found Aniyah Marie Nelson, according to a tweet the department sent Friday shortly after 8 a.m. “Thank you to our community and media partners, Aniyah Nelson is no longer a #Missing Person,” the tweet stated. “She has been safely located.” The original story follows: OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — […]
OAKLAND, CA
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
KRON4 News

Oakland resident dead after MacArthur shooting

OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — A 41-year-old resident is dead following a shooting late Friday night along MacArthur Boulevard in Oakland, police said Saturday. The shooting occurred just after 11:30 p.m. in the 3300 block of MacArthur Boulevard. Officers went there after someone reported a shooting, according to police. When officers arrived, they found the victim […]
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Coroner: San Jose Rookie Officer De’Jon Packer Died Of Fentanyl Overdose

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — The sudden death of rookie San Jose police officer De’Jon Packer, whose body was discovered inside his Milpitas home in March, was the result of ‘fentanyl toxicity’, the coroner revealed Saturday. The news sent a jolt through the San Jose police department, which bid farewell to the well-liked 24-year-old at an emotional memorial service last month. “The full details regarding Officer Packer’s death are still not known and are being investigated by the Milpitas Police Department and they have our full cooperation,” said San Jose Police Chief Anthony Mata in a news release. “This behavior is...
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Missing Antioch 11-year-old located

UPDATE: Police said Williams has been located. ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — The Antioch Police Department was searching for a missing child Friday. Ameer Williams, 11, was last seen around 3:30 p.m. near A Street and Wilbur Avenue. Williams is 5 feet tall and weighs 160 pounds, APD said. He has black hair, brown eyes and […]
ANTIOCH, CA
KRON4 News

1 arrested for homicide in San Jose: police

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — San Jose police arrested a man in connection to an assault that happened in March. The incident occurred March 27, 2022 around 8:11 p.m., officials report. Police arrived to the intersection of Avenida Grande and Via Romero after responding to a call of a person down. They found an adult […]
SAN JOSE, CA
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KRON4 News

Oakland teen missing since March has been found

OAKLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — An Oakland teenager who went missing in March has been found. 15-year-old Alicia Bryant was last seen at Motel 6 on 7407 Elsie Avenue in Sacramento, Tuesday, March 22. Bryant’s family believed her disappearance was related to human trafficking. The Bryant family talked to local police, posted fliers, and reached out […]
OAKLAND, CA

