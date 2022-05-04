ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

White van crashes into Cobb County CVS in apparent burglary attempt

By Mariya Murrow
CBS 46
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Cobb County Police are looking for multiple suspects who they said tried to steal and ATM from a CVS Pharmacy on Mableton Parkway early Wednesday...

