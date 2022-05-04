ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

These Are the Counties in the Huntington-Ashland, WV-KY-OH Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0fSU3Yi800 Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 80,481,240 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with the virus -- and over 980,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Huntington-Ashland metropolitan area, which covers parts of West Virginia, Kentucky, and Ohio, a total of 106,050 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 29,604 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 24,599 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Huntington-Ashland than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Huntington metro area comprises seven counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Wayne County in West Virginia has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 9,837 confirmed infections in Wayne County, or 24,165 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Wayne County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Huntington metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 302 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Wayne County, below the 370 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Huntington-Ashland metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of May 2, 2022.

These are all the counties in West Virginia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Wayne County, WV 24,165 9,837 302 123
2 Lincoln County, WV 26,326 5,549 384 81
3 Cabell County, WV 28,908 27,555 392 374
4 Putnam County, WV 29,579 16,757 314 178
5 Lawrence County, OH 29,623 17,958 412 250
6 Greenup County, KY 33,748 12,070 400 143
7 Boyd County, KY 33,944 16,324 366 176

