These Are the Counties in the Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 80,481,240 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with the virus -- and over 980,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Boston-Cambridge-Newton metropolitan area, which covers parts of Massachusetts and New Hampshire, a total of 1,120,081 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 23,278 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 24,599 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Boston-Cambridge-Newton is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Boston metro area comprises seven counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Norfolk County in Massachusetts has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 136,354 confirmed infections in Norfolk County, or 19,528 for every 100,000 people.

Though Norfolk County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Boston metro area, its per capita fatality rate is closely in line with the regional average.

There have been a total of 271 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Norfolk County, compared to 270 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Boston-Cambridge-Newton metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of May 2, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Norfolk County, MA 19,528 136,354 271 1,890 2 Middlesex County, MA 21,265 339,224 249 3,976 3 Rockingham County, NH 22,459 68,529 176 536 4 Plymouth County, MA 22,963 117,603 327 1,676 5 Strafford County, NH 23,446 30,067 160 205 6 Essex County, MA 26,803 209,340 351 2,739 7 Suffolk County, MA 27,655 218,964 252 1,993

