These Are the Parishes in the New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 80,481,240 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with the virus -- and over 980,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the New Orleans-Metairie metropolitan area, located in Louisiana, a total of 308,073 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 24,380 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 24,599 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in New Orleans-Metairie, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader New Orleans metro area comprises eight counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Orleans Parish in Louisiana has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 84,789 confirmed infections in Orleans Parish, or 21,760 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Orleans Parish have the lowest per capita infection rate in the New Orleans metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 284 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Orleans Parish, below the 305 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire New Orleans-Metairie metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of May 2, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Orleans Parish, LA 21,760 84,789 284 1,107 2 St. John the Baptist Parish, LA 23,178 10,070 424 184 3 St. Bernard Parish, LA 23,607 10,787 243 111 4 St. Charles Parish, LA 25,027 13,195 275 145 5 Jefferson Parish, LA 25,050 109,042 307 1,337 6 St. James Parish, LA 25,593 5,466 361 77 7 Plaquemines Parish, LA 26,347 6,158 193 45 8 St. Tammany Parish, LA 27,199 68,566 337 850

