Omaha, NE

These Are the Counties in the Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0fSU3TIV00 Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 80,481,240 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with the virus -- and over 980,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Omaha-Council Bluffs metropolitan area, which covers parts of Nebraska and Iowa, a total of 248,086 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 26,881 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 24,599 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Omaha-Council Bluffs than they are nationwide, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Omaha metro area comprises eight counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Mills County in Iowa has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 3,357 confirmed infections in Mills County, or 22,444 for every 100,000 people.

Though Mills County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Omaha metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 274 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Mills County, above the 200 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Omaha-Council Bluffs metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of May 2, 2022.

These are all the counties in Nebraska where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Mills County, IA 22,444 3,357 274 41
2 Washington County, NE 22,677 4,585 213 43
3 Cass County, NE 23,590 6,063 152 39
4 Saunders County, NE 23,935 5,032 143 30
5 Harrison County, IA 24,288 3,435 672 95
6 Pottawattamie County, IA 26,014 24,324 338 316
7 Douglas County, NE 27,296 151,493 186 1,033
8 Sarpy County, NE 27,921 49,797 139 248

