These Are the Counties in the Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0fSU3SPm00 Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 80,481,240 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with the virus -- and over 980,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Baltimore-Columbia-Towson metropolitan area, located in Maryland, a total of 450,290 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 16,121 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 24,599 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Baltimore-Columbia-Towson is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Baltimore metro area comprises seven counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Carroll County in Maryland has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 21,688 confirmed infections in Carroll County, or 12,946 for every 100,000 people.

Though Carroll County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Baltimore metro area, its per capita fatality rate is closely in line with the regional average.

There have been a total of 239 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Carroll County, compared to 243 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Baltimore-Columbia-Towson metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of May 2, 2022.

These are all the counties in Maryland where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Carroll County, MD 12,946 21,688 239 401
2 Howard County, MD 14,193 44,755 119 375
3 Queen Anne's County, MD 14,505 7,159 223 110
4 Harford County, MD 15,423 38,715 231 580
5 Anne Arundel County, MD 15,987 90,757 189 1,072
6 Baltimore County, MD 16,136 133,546 298 2,468
7 Baltimore City, MD 18,492 113,670 288 1,773

