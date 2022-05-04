These Are the Counties in the Roanoke, VA Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 80,481,240 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with the virus -- and over 980,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Roanoke metropolitan area, located in Virginia, a total of 67,811 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 21,645 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 24,599 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Roanoke is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Roanoke metro area comprises six counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Franklin County in Virginia has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 10,843 confirmed infections in Franklin County, or 19,282 for every 100,000 people.

Though Franklin County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Roanoke metro area, its per capita fatality rate is closely in line with the regional average.

There have been a total of 350 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Franklin County, compared to 340 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Roanoke metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of May 2, 2022.

These are all the counties in Virginia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Franklin County, VA 19,282 10,843 350 197 2 Roanoke City, VA 21,466 21,385 374 373 3 Craig County, VA 21,964 1,123 352 18 4 Salem City, VA 22,289 5,688 376 96 5 Botetourt County, VA 22,621 7,515 298 99 6 Roanoke County, VA 22,715 21,257 300 281

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .